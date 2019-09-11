Sitel To Open New Flagship Contact Center In Greater Indianapolis To Support Client Growth

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , one of the largest customer experience (CX) management companies in the world, today announced its entrance into the Fishers, Indiana market with the opening of a new state-of-the-art contact center later this fall. The company's expansion into the surrounding Indianapolis area is driven by several factors including client growth from a leading financial services and insurance company with whom Sitel has a 15-year partnership.

Sitel made the decision to open operations in Fishers after several market analyses were conducted to understand opportunities for long-term growth coupled with current client needs. Fishers was chosen because of the city's diverse and talented workforce, thriving business climate and easy-to-access location.

"Fishers is a great city and the caliber of talent within the community is what excites us the most about opening our newest customer experience center here," said Mike Small, CEO - Americas, Sitel Group. "When I took on the role of CEO - Americas, I knew we needed to revamp our contact center strategy to ensure we were servicing our clients in the best possible way. This meant identifying key markets that not only complement our business plan but communities in which we can plant roots and create a positive economic impact."

The Fishers location will serve as the Midwest hub for CX programs. The location complements Sitel's current market and footprint strategy as the company focuses on further expanding into complex business industries including healthcare, insurance and FinTech.

"Sitel's global presence and commitment to community will be a welcome addition to Fishers business community," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. "Our shared core values in entrepreneurship and innovation make today's announcement more than establishing their Midwest flagship operations, but also a new partnership in our efforts to make Fishers a smart, vibrant, and entrepreneurial city."

Sitel looks forward to establishing its presence in Fishers. The team is already recruiting in the market and is set to host several career fairs in the coming weeks, anticipating hiring and training 350 claims adjusters by the end of the year. Interested applicants can visit this site.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including Innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

