Sitel wins Implementation Award for CallMiner Technology

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel, the BPO subsidiary of Sitel Group, one of the world's largest customer experience companies, was honored with the Implementation Award by Speech Technology magazine for achieving significant business benefits from its deployment of the CallMiner Eureka speech analytics solution and MyEureka portal.

"The mix of Sitel's people innovation and CallMiner's technology resulted in a highly successful program deployment which exceeded initial expectations and is being offered to additional Sitel clients around the globe," according to Craig Reines, Sitel Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Sitel deployed Eureka in an effort to improve call resolution time, increase sales, and enhance overall customer experience. Deploying the Eureka speech analytics solution and MyEureka portal enabled Sitel to analyze customer behaviors, better train agents, and measure the effectiveness of actions taken.

"We are excited to have Sitel recognized for their innovative use of CallMiner Eureka technology to drive early and impressive results in agent training and customer experience," said Paul Bernard, President and CEO of CallMiner. "CallMiner is proud to work with Sitel as a leader in customer care and we look forward to supporting their continued success."

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from Speech Technology magazine. This award reaffirms Sitel's commitment to provide the best customer experience to our clients," according to Reines.

ABOUT SITEL GROUP



Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service more than 400 clients, Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses, through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

For more information, visit www.sitel.com

About CallMiner



CallMiner believes that resolution is the fundamental driver of positive customer experiences. When contact center agents and others responsible for customer engagement are empowered by insight and feedback in near real-time, they can dramatically improve the rate of positive outcomes. With the tagline "Listen to Your Customers, Improve Your Business" our goal is to help companies automate the overwhelming process of extracting insight from phone calls, chats, emails and social media to dramatically improve customer service and sales, reduce the cost of service delivery, mitigate risk, and identify areas for process and product improvement. Highlighted by multiple customer achievement awards, including seven Speech Technology implementation awards in the past five years, CallMiner customers have been recognized for unparalleled success in leveraging Eureka interaction analytics to attain their business goals and objectives. www.callminer.com.

