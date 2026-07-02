Sitemetric Launches the First Agentic AI for Integrated Construction Site Access Control and Monitoring

Sitemetric AI puts every Sitemetric report in the palm of your hand – customers can now access data and insights and modify access control rules through an intuitive chat interface.





Sitemetric AI unifies smart turnstiles, worker badges, AI-powered cameras, and site sensors on a single platform — then deploys AI agents to take action, autonomously maintaining connected systems around the clock.





Sitemetric delivers 24/7 mission-critical operations, at the speed hyperscale construction demands.

HOUSTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitemetric, the leader in Integrated Construction Intelligence, today announced the launch of Sitemetric AI, a construction-aware intelligence built directly into the Sitemetric app to provide answers, surface insights, generate reports, and put powerful automation to work. Now live across hundreds of the country's largest construction projects and built on the same platform with more than one million registered workers across 40 states, Sitemetric AI turns site data into instant answers and actionable insights — with no dashboards to build, no support tickets to file, and no waiting.

Sitemetric agentic AI monitors your site around the clock, surfaces what matters, and takes action. Sitemetric agentic AI monitors your site around the clock, surfaces what matters, and takes action.

If you can send a text, you can use Sitemetric AI. Ask in a sentence — typed or spoken — who is on site right now, if any subcontractors are missing their OSHA 10, or how hours by trade are trending this week, and get the answer in seconds. Generic AI tools require you to upload data and expose it to a third-party cloud. Sitemetric AI uses site data generated by Sitemetric's integrated system, and it never sends your data anywhere else.

Because Sitemetric AI runs on a single integrated platform — AI-powered cameras and sensors, worker ID badging, access control, and onsite teams, all feeding one source of truth — it sees the whole site at once. It can connect a fatigue flag to the hours a crew actually worked, and a safety risk to the exact zone where it's occurring, supporting outcomes across safety, security, and overall efficiency and project success.

Sitemetric AI proactively surfaces hazards and risks before they become problems, enabling efficiency improvements for everyday workflows. But the real leap is that its agents act. When power, a turnstile, or an access controller goes down on a mission-critical site, Sitemetric agents can autonomously reboot and restore the connected systems that keep access control and site monitoring online. Sitemetric's agentic AI is built for the most demanding construction projects.

"A construction site integrated with the Sitemetric platform generates enormous amounts of data. Sitemetric customers can simply ask, and get reports and insights in seconds. But the real leap is that Sitemetric AI acts autonomously — it sees what's coming and it does the work, right there in the field, leveraging the data and insights enabled by our platform's connected hardware and onsite infrastructure. When something fails on a 24/7, mission-critical site at 3am, our agents don't just flag it — they reboot and restore it, so the project never stops. This is what Integrated Construction Intelligence was built for: capturing data and then leveraging it to supercharge efficiency for construction leaders on the jobsite in real time."

— Rich Riley, CEO, Sitemetric

Sitemetric AI delivers a suite of capabilities unmatched in the industry:

Specialized Agents That Do the Work. Deploy Sitemetric AI agents out of the box, or easily create custom agents for your project's unique needs, with support from Sitemetric. Agents automate complex reporting and routine tasks so your team can focus on the work that moves the job forward.





Deploy Sitemetric AI agents out of the box, or easily create custom agents for your project's unique needs, with support from Sitemetric. Agents automate complex reporting and routine tasks so your team can focus on the work that moves the job forward. Ask Anything. Answers in Seconds. Ask in plain words — who's on site, who's missing a certification, hours by trade over the last 30 days — and get instant answers in words, numbers, lists, charts, Excel, or however you want. No dashboards to build. No support ticket. No training session. If you can text, you can get your answer.





Ask in plain words — who's on site, who's missing a certification, hours by trade over the last 30 days — and get instant answers in words, numbers, lists, charts, Excel, or however you want. No dashboards to build. No support ticket. No training session. If you can text, you can get your answer. Every Sitemetric Report, in the Palm of Your Hand. Headcount and hours by trade, badge status, certifications, equipment, access logs, restricted-zone activity, and live camera feeds — all the intelligence flowing through the Sitemetric platform, pulled up in the field on any device.





Headcount and hours by trade, badge status, certifications, equipment, access logs, restricted-zone activity, and live camera feeds — all the intelligence flowing through the Sitemetric platform, pulled up in the field on any device. 24/7 Mission-Critical Operations. When power drops, a turnstile freezes, or an access controller fails at 3am, Sitemetric AI's agents detect it and autonomously reboot and restore the connected systems — no support ticket, no waiting until morning. Your access control and site monitoring stay online around the clock, at the speed hyperscale projects demand.





When power drops, a turnstile freezes, or an access controller fails at 3am, Sitemetric AI's agents detect it and autonomously reboot and restore the connected systems — no support ticket, no waiting until morning. Your access control and site monitoring stay online around the clock, at the speed hyperscale projects demand. Lead With Proactive AI at Your Side. Sitemetric AI proactively flags potential hazards before they happen, allowing you to keep the project running safely and on track. It doesn't just tell you what happened. It surfaces actionable insights that drive project success.





Sitemetric AI proactively flags potential hazards before they happen, allowing you to keep the project running safely and on track. It doesn't just tell you what happened. It surfaces actionable insights that drive project success. Built for the Field, Easy for Everyone. Mobile-first and built for the way jobsites actually work. Ask questions hands-free by voice when your hands are full, so anyone, from the trailer to the floor, can get total visibility into jobsite operations.





Mobile-first and built for the way jobsites actually work. Ask questions hands-free by voice when your hands are full, so anyone, from the trailer to the floor, can get total visibility into jobsite operations. Enterprise-Grade Security. Your project data never leaves Sitemetric's secure infrastructure and is never exposed to third-party AI clouds. Sitemetric is trusted by the world's most innovative builders and owners, and purpose-built for mission-critical projects like data centers and energy infrastructure.

Now Live

Sitemetric AI is already active across hundreds of the country's largest job sites, available now in the Sitemetric app. For a guided walkthrough, or help building custom agents, contact your Sitemetric account team or get in touch at sitemetric.com.

About Sitemetric

Sitemetric is the leader in Integrated Construction Intelligence, combining connected hardware, real-time data and insights, and expert staffing to deliver superior outcomes for safety, security, and project success. The Sitemetric platform has more than 1 million workers, over 16,000 contractors, and operations across 40 states, serving projects at every scale. From multifamily residential to data centers to critical energy infrastructure, Sitemetric empowers every stakeholder with the intelligence they need to succeed. Sitemetric is the only provider that combines AI-powered cameras and sensors, worker ID badging, integrated access control, and onsite personnel into a single, intelligent platform. Learn more at sitemetric.com.

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