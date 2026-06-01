Sitemetric Launches the Most Advanced AI Camera for Construction -- Built to Know the Worksite

Generic security cameras see motion. The Sitemetric AI Camera understands construction. Its proprietary AI engine is trained to recognize the equipment, behaviors, and hazards found on active job sites — detecting hard hat and vest compliance, flagging workers without Sitemetric badge identification, automatically identifying falls, recognizing fire and hazardous conditions, monitoring restricted zones, and detecting vehicle deliveries. Every alert is tied to a specific worker identified by his or her Sitemetric badge ID, employer, and zone, giving project teams the context to act fast and the documentation to stay compliant.

"Construction sites are complex, high-stakes environments — and they've never had a camera smart enough to match that complexity. The Sitemetric AI Camera doesn't just watch. It understands what it sees, surfaces what matters, and empowers trained people on the ground to act on it. That combination of intelligence and real-world response is what changes outcomes for safety and security on the worksite."

— Rich Riley, CEO, Sitemetric

The Sitemetric AI Camera delivers a suite of capabilities unmatched in the industry:

AI That Knows Construction. Proprietary Sitemetric AI is trained specifically on construction environments — detecting PPE compliance, falls, badge presence, fire, restricted zone violations, and vehicle activity with precision that generic motion detection simply cannot match. Fewer false alarms. More signal that matters.





Proprietary Sitemetric AI is trained specifically on construction environments — detecting PPE compliance, falls, badge presence, fire, restricted zone violations, and vehicle activity with precision that generic motion detection simply cannot match. Fewer false alarms. More signal that matters. From Alert to Action in Minutes. When the AI surfaces an incident, it doesn't sit in a queue. Alerts go immediately to your Sitemetric app and to Sitemetric's U.S.-based monitoring team, who triage and verify in real time — then notify Access Control Officers already stationed on your site to take appropriate action. Most systems stop at the notification. Sitemetric responds.





When the AI surfaces an incident, it doesn't sit in a queue. Alerts go immediately to your Sitemetric app and to Sitemetric's U.S.-based monitoring team, who triage and verify in real time — then notify Access Control Officers already stationed on your site to take appropriate action. Most systems stop at the notification. Sitemetric responds. Know Exactly Who Is Onsite, Always. The Sitemetric AI Camera detects badge presence and absence, linking camera feeds directly to worker identity and subcontractor data in the Sitemetric platform. Every detection is tied to full site history — searchable by event, person, or zone — so you always know who is on your site.





The Sitemetric AI Camera detects badge presence and absence, linking camera feeds directly to worker identity and subcontractor data in the Sitemetric platform. Every detection is tied to full site history — searchable by event, person, or zone — so you always know who is on your site. Real-Time Safety and Compliance, Automatically. PPE detection, fall alerts, zone enforcement, and OSHA-ready compliance reporting — all delivered automatically. Protect your TRIR, defend your EMR, and show up to your next bid with the data that sets you apart.





PPE detection, fall alerts, zone enforcement, and OSHA-ready compliance reporting — all delivered automatically. Protect your TRIR, defend your EMR, and show up to your next bid with the data that sets you apart. Built for the Worksite. Supports PTZ, bullet, fisheye, thermal, and active deterrence camera systems configurable for varying worksite conditions. 5-megapixel resolution and best-in-class low-light performance. Always-on satellite connectivity with solar-powered battery backup and generator support. NDAA compliant. The Sitemetric AI Camera is engineered to perform where others fail.





Supports PTZ, bullet, fisheye, thermal, and active deterrence camera systems configurable for varying worksite conditions. 5-megapixel resolution and best-in-class low-light performance. Always-on satellite connectivity with solar-powered battery backup and generator support. NDAA compliant. The Sitemetric AI Camera is engineered to perform where others fail. Turnkey Deployment, Reliable Service and Support. Sitemetric handles setup, connectivity, and ongoing support end-to-end. The camera integrates directly with the Sitemetric platform, giving project teams a unified view of camera feeds, headcount data, incident history, and compliance reporting in a single app — from day one.

Availability

The Sitemetric AI Camera is available now as part of Sitemetric's Integrated Construction Intelligence platform. Deployment is fully managed and turnkey. General contractors interested in a site assessment or deployment should contact Sitemetric at [email protected].

About Sitemetric

Sitemetric is the leader in Integrated Construction Intelligence, combining connected hardware, real-time data and insights, and expert staffing to deliver superior outcomes for safety, security, and project success. The Sitemetric platform has more than 1 million workers, over 16,000 contractors served, and operations across 40 states, serving projects at every scale. From apartment complexes to data centers to critical energy infrastructure, Sitemetric connects every stakeholder with the intelligence and outcomes they need to succeed. Sitemetric is the only provider that combines AI-powered cameras and sensors, worker ID badging, integrated access control, and onsite personnel into a single, intelligent platform. Learn more at sitemetric.com.

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