Sitemetric Launches Zone Intelligence, the Real-Time Workforce Map for Dynamic Construction Sites

Zone Intelligence shows exactly where the work is happening onsite by zone, trade, and company as a live heat map, supporting time-on-tools measurement and better outcomes for safety, security, and project efficiency.

Zone Intelligence is built on Sitemetric's integrated platform of AI-powered cameras, dynamic site sensors, smart turnstiles, worker ID badges, onsite teams, and agentic construction-aware AI, so the picture and data evolve in real-time as the jobsite changes.

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitemetric, the leader in Integrated Construction Intelligence, today announced the launch of Zone Intelligence, a real-time view of exactly where work happens on the jobsite. Zone Intelligence turns live site data into a continuously updating picture of the workforce, so general contractors and owners can see where the work is actually happening, as it moves.

Sitemetric Zone Intelligence - See where the work happens. Sitemetric Zone Intelligence UI

The jobsite changes constantly, and Zone Intelligence is designed to reflect that reality. Built on live data produced by Sitemetric's platform of sensors, badges, AI-powered cameras, connected access points, and onsite teams, Zone Intelligence supports better project outcomes, including:

Security , by revealing unexpected activity or workers in restricted areas;

, by revealing unexpected activity or workers in restricted areas; Safety , by showing congestion, workforce density, or activity around high-risk work;

, by showing congestion, workforce density, or activity around high-risk work; Efficiency , by enabling time-on-tools measurement and helping teams understand where trades are actually working and where coordination issues may exist;

, by enabling time-on-tools measurement and helping teams understand where trades are actually working and where coordination issues may exist; Profitability, by reducing wasted labor, preventing delays, limiting trade conflicts, and helping teams make better use of workforce and site resources.

"Every superintendent knows the feeling of walking a site and wondering where the crews actually are right now. Zone Intelligence answers that at a glance, and gives you the power to drill down by zone, trade, and worker, so you always stay connected to the project. The Sitemetric platform makes it possible: Our AI cameras, sensors, badges, and boots-on-the-ground experts create a robust, evolving data set that's both dynamic and incredibly accessible. No one else in construction brings together the connected hardware, intelligence layer, and onsite expertise the way we do, delivering crucial insights on mission-critical projects across the United States. The result is unprecedented project visibility and control for Sitemetric customers."

— Rich Riley, CEO, Sitemetric

Zone Intelligence delivers a suite of capabilities unmatched in the industry:

See Every Worker, Every Zone, As It Happens. A live heat map of exactly where work is happening, laid over your project's actual site imagery. Zone presence updates in real time as crews move throughout the day.

A live heat map of exactly where work is happening, laid over your project's actual site imagery. Zone presence updates in real time as crews move throughout the day. Zone-Based Insights. Tap any zone to see detected workers, then drill down to understand related workers, trades, and subcontractors. Easily filter by trade, subcontractor, or hours for a group of workers or an individual worker for additional insights.

Tap any zone to see detected workers, then drill down to understand related workers, trades, and subcontractors. Easily filter by trade, subcontractor, or hours for a group of workers or an individual worker for additional insights. Replay the Entire Day. Scrub back through a time-lapse to see how the site filled, shifted, and cleared hour by hour. Spot congestion, sequencing conflicts, and where time is being lost.

Scrub back through a time-lapse to see how the site filled, shifted, and cleared hour by hour. Spot congestion, sequencing conflicts, and where time is being lost. Quality Data Powered by Integrated Systems. Zone Intelligence runs on live data from Sitemetric's AI-powered cameras, dynamic site sensors, worker badges, and access control data, all maintained by Sitemetric's onsite teams Sitemetric. Your map reflects reality, tied to real work and real hours.

Zone Intelligence runs on live data from Sitemetric's AI-powered cameras, dynamic site sensors, worker badges, and access control data, all maintained by Sitemetric's onsite teams Sitemetric. Your map reflects reality, tied to real work and real hours. Built for Mission-Critical Sites. On 24x7 hyperscale and data center projects where real-time command of the workforce is non-negotiable, Zone Intelligence delivers continuous visibility.

On 24x7 hyperscale and data center projects where real-time command of the workforce is non-negotiable, Zone Intelligence delivers continuous visibility. In the App You Already Use. Zone Intelligence lives in the Sitemetric app alongside headcount, hours, access control data, camera feeds, AI agent dashboards, and our full suite of reporting tools. All in the palm of your hand.

Now Live

Zone Intelligence is available now in the Sitemetric app for projects with Sitemetric sensors deployed. General contractors and owners interested in bringing Zone Intelligence to a project can contact their Sitemetric account team or get in touch at sitemetric.com.

About Sitemetric

Sitemetric is the leader in Integrated Construction Intelligence, combining connected hardware, real-time data and insights, and expert staffing to deliver superior outcomes for safety, security, and project success. The Sitemetric platform has more than 1.5 million workers, over 20,000 contractors, and operations across 40 states serving projects at every scale, supported by a 24x7 Joint Security and Operations Center (JSOC) that monitors and responds around the clock. From multifamily residential to data centers to critical energy infrastructure, Sitemetric empowers every stakeholder with the intelligence they need to succeed. Sitemetric is the only provider that combines AI-powered cameras and sensors, worker ID badging, integrated access control, and onsite personnel into a single, intelligent platform. Learn more at sitemetric.com.

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