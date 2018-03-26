SiteOne Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO)

Accepted ARVO abstract is listed below:

Delwig, A. et al, "Evaluation of Selective NaV 1.7 Inhibitors for the Treatment of Ocular Pain" Abstract # 2908312, Poster Presentation.

About Ocular Pain Associated with Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye syndrome is a clinical diagnosis that encompasses a broad range of distinct conditions with unique etiologies that share signs and symptoms, the most common of which are sensations of burning, stinging, itching or grittiness in the eyes. The objective of our program is to develop a topical ophthalmic analgesic to safely and effectively treat ocular discomfort associated with the diagnosis of dry eye. This product would also be useful for treating other types of ocular pain, such as post-surgical pain and pain associated with acute corneal injuries or abrasions.

Existing therapeutics for dry eye include topical cyclosporine (Restasis) and lifitegrast (Xiidra). Both drugs address the inflammatory component of the disease by inhibiting activation of T-cells, however signs and symptoms of dry eye frequently persist.

The objective of our program is to advance a topical ophthalmic analgesic that reduces ocular discomfort associated with dry eye by targeting a voltage-gated sodium channel in the cornea, NaV1.7, and reducing corneal pain. Our product has the potential to be broadly effective in the ~30 million Americans suffering from dry eye regardless of the etiology because it addresses the discomfort rather than the heterogeneous physiologic cause. The analgesic would complement therapeutics that reduce inflammation or improve tear film, allowing the patient to be comfortable over weeks to months required for these therapies take effect. It would also be a useful treatment for postoperative pain following certain surgical procedure and acute ocular injuries, such as corneal abrasion.

About SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc.

SiteOne Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Bozeman, Montana with a research laboratory in the South San Francisco, California. Since its inception, SiteOne has been dedicated to developing novel pain therapeutics to safely, effectively and efficiently treat acute and chronic pain without the limitations of existing pain therapies, such as NSAIDs or opioids. The company's therapeutic candidates are highly selective sodium ion channel 1.7 (Naᵥ1.7) inhibitors based on naturally occurring small molecules. Given the urgent need for new, non-opioid solutions for managing pain, SiteOne is focused on advancing its lead product candidates for multiple therapeutic applications.

