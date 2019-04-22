SitePro Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Provide Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts in The Oilfield

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SitePro, a digital oilfield solutions provider focused on developing real-time, cloud-based software solutions, today announced an oil and gas project collaboration with Microsoft's Azure Cosmos DB, combined with Microsoft Power BI, to provide real-time data and system alerts to oil and gas operators. Nearly instantaneous access to information allows SitePro's customers to identify opportunities for improving operations and take immediate action to proactively address potential costly repairs before failure. Additionally, SitePro solutions provide actionable data to improved response time to incidents onsite and better manage environmental risks associated with leak and system failures.

"One of our customers was able to detect, repair, and return to operational status with minimal operational disruption and zero impact to the environment. Hours, not days, can be the difference between an ecologic and economic disaster," said SitePro President and Co-CEO Aaron Phillips.

The petroleum economy is demanding greatly increased efficiencies, analytics and control from automation systems—demands that require much more memory, processing power and program flexibility than PLCs can ever attain. One SitePro customer realized an estimated $20 million in annual labor savings through the solution developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

Today's E&P and midstream companies require Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make an increasing number of routine decisions based on data analysis in order to make employees more efficient and to reduce equipment downtime. Only PCs—specifically industrial PCs (IPCs) -- combine the computing power and rugged design to provide this kind of technological advantage in the oilfield. This use of IPCs is how SitePro is able to exponentially increase the value to our customers.

"The ability to scale their operations is extremely important to our customers. By using the latest digital technology in conjunction with Microsoft's advanced software platform we have allowed them to reduce the personnel required in the field, decrease the number and severity of health, safety and environmental incidents and improve operational efficiencies, all of which increase their profitability," said David Bateman, Co-CEO of SitePro.

For information on SitePro's collaboration with Microsoft, combined with Microsoft Power BI, please check sitepro.com or email sales@sitepro.com

About SitePro

SitePro is a digital oilfield water management company focused on delivering automation and software solutions. Since launching as a service product in 2012, SitePro has become one of the fastest growing automation solutions in the nation, offering a logistical advantage for energy's modern age to meet the digital technology needs of the industry. SitePro was built for the energy industry by a team who understands the oilfield and the need to reduce costs while increasing efficiency and production. The SitePro staff consists of highly knowledgeable industry professionals from engineering, computer science, field service and business backgrounds.

For more information about SitePro, please visit sitepro.com or email sales@sitepro.com.

Contact

Patrick Pistor, Marketing Manager

SitePro

Office: 1-806-687-5326

ppistor@sitepro.com

SOURCE SitePro

Related Links

http://www.sitepro.com

