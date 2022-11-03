SitePro, Inc Announces Closing Of $16 Million Financing Round

You can't manage what you can't measure, and you can't measure what you can't see. Tweet this

The Company's vision is for its technology to become the standard automation and control system for operating remote assets such as:

Upstream oil & gas wells and associated production facilities,

Midstream assets and gathering systems,

Water sourcing and storage infrastructure,

Wastewater and treatment facilities, and

Large-scale irrigated farms.

SitePro's patented technology is based on a No-Code software framework whereby complicated tasks can be done easily and remotely by a wide range of users from on-site operational personnel to executive management team members, uniting everyone in one simple, easy-to-use platform.

"The addressable market for SitePro is simultaneously experiencing new infrastructure development - driven by increased demand, population growth and resource conservation - and the need for operators of aging infrastructure to adopt modern technology in order to catch up from decades of deferred maintenance and underinvestment. We have built a strong team that is passionate about solving problems for our customers and excited for the opportunity to introduce what we view as a revolutionary platform to new customers and users across the country. As we look ahead, we are focused on continuing to build our team and accelerating our go-to-market efforts – the Series E round is a major step in that direction," said Josh Cobb, CFO of SitePro.

For information about SitePro, please visit the Company website at www.sitepro.com or follow it on social media.

SOURCE SitePro