Sitero Acquires StudyOS and Launches SiteroAI, Becoming the Industry's First Truly AI-Powered CRO

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitero, a technology-enabled Clinical Research Organization (CRO), today announced it has acquired the AI assets and business of studyOS - a novel eClinical AI technology provider and creator of Ash - the AI Clinical Trial Agent.

The transaction marks another milestone in Sitero's mission to deeply integrate advanced technology with operational excellence across the clinical development spectrum. The acquisition reinforces Sitero's strategy to combine innovative, regulation-ready AI solutions with best-in-class service delivery—creating a unified environment where automation, analytics, and oversight converge to improve speed, quality and compliance in global clinical trials.

With this acquisition, Sitero is launching SiteroAITM to become the industry's first truly AI-enabled CRO, offering AI-powered products that are already in use by customers and delivering significant, measurable efficiency gains across real-world studies. With the combination of studyOS and Sitero's Mentor eClinical platform, SiteroAITM expects to deliver 20–30% efficiency gains across the clinical development lifecycle for its customers in 2026, significantly improving time-to-market and reducing overall study costs, while improving data quality.

Through the addition of studyOS's Ash platform, Sitero will extend the capabilities of its Mentor eClinical suite and extensive clinical services to offer sponsors a truly intelligent AI operating framework that accelerates every phase of the trial lifecycle — from study design and site activation through data review, monitoring, and closeout. Ash's natural-language interface allows teams to query, automate, and optimize trial workflows in real time, driving measurable efficiency gains across Data Management, Clinical Operations, and Sponsor Oversight activities.

The integration of studyOS also strengthens Sitero's growing portfolio of AI-driven tools aimed at empowering sponsors and CRO partners to make faster, data-backed decisions and reduce cycle times. The studyOS team, including key technical and AI engineering personnel, will join Sitero to ensure a seamless transition, continuity of innovation, and sustained momentum in delivering next-generation capabilities that transform how studies are executed globally.

"We strongly believe in the potential for purpose-built AI to be a transformative tool for our industry," said Sankesh Abbhi, CEO of Sitero. "The studyOS platform is one of few solutions that have specifically built their AI intelligence from the ground up to solve key challenges in our industry. With this acquisition, I'm confident that our partners will not only get access to industry leading technology, but will also realize the cost-savings, efficiencies and quality improvements from our enhanced AI solutions."

"Joining Sitero allows us to scale our AI vision across the full clinical trial lifecycle," said Ellis Butterfield, CEO of studyOS. "Our team is passionate about how AI can enable novel workflows that truly impact study timelines. By combining our Ash platform with Sitero's Mentor eClinical suite, we can deliver a unified, AI-powered environment that drives measurable efficiencies across data management, clinical operations, and sponsor oversight. Together, we're not only advancing the pace of clinical research, but also redefining how technology and intelligence converge to streamline execution and decision-making for sponsors worldwide."

As part of the acquisition, Ellis Butterfield will be serving as Sitero's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Sitero plans to integrate Ash into its proprietary Mentor eClinical suite, creating cross-system workflow capabilities that enhance efficiency across multiple Mentor offerings.

Sitero is a next-generation clinical research partner supporting life sciences and institutional research organizations in bringing treatments to market safer and faster. Through a technology-forward approach, Sitero streamlines research, drives compliance, and unlocks innovation. With global offices in the US, UK, Canada, Poland, Australia, Mexico, and India, Sitero combines expert talent with agile execution across its clinical, regulatory, and safety service lines.

