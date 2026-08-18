Sitero Extends Ash, a Clinical AI Agent, Across the Full Clinical Data Lifecycle

Sitero today released three Ash agentic workflows simultaneously, covering clinical study setup, continuous data review, and portfolio-level insights, all governed by human review at every step.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitero, a clinical research organization (CRO) and clinical technology company, today announced the simultaneous availability of three agentic workflows for Ash, Sitero's clinical AI agent: Ash for Study Configuration, Ash for Data Management, and Ash for Insights. The release spans the full clinical data lifecycle, from the earliest stage of study configuration through ongoing data review and portfolio-level risk visibility. Clinical leaders can learn more and request a walkthrough at sitero.com/ash.

Underlying all three workflows is SiteroAI, Sitero's clinical intelligence engine purpose-built for GxP environments. SiteroAI continuously ingests and harmonizes data from across the clinical ecosystem, including EDC, IRT/RTSM, central and local labs, ePRO, safety databases, and third-party vendor feeds, into a single, governed data layer. Ash operates directly on SiteroAI, ensuring that every workflow, insight, and recommendation is grounded in a complete, current, and permission-aware view of study data. Rather than connecting AI to siloed systems one at a time, SiteroAI provides a consistent data foundation that makes Ash more accurate, more contextual, and easier to govern.

Sitero's Ash compresses months of clinical study setup and data review into weeks. Post this

The three agentic workflows share a common governance model: human review at every decision gate, outputs grounded in study-specific source data, permission-aware access controls, and a full audit trail on each action. No Ash agentic workflow makes autonomous clinical, safety, or quality decisions.

Ash for Study Configuration enables clinical teams to take a protocol from upload to a fully configured, live study in two weeks, compared to the months-long specification cycles typical of traditional approaches. Teams upload a protocol and receive a structured study draft, including the study tree, visits, forms, fields, codelists, and edit checks, all drawn from SiteroAI's protocol and standards libraries. The team reviews the draft, provides comments, and releases.



Ash for Study Configuration also manages the full study setup and change lifecycle. Specification documents are housed in integrated eBinders, keeping all configuration artifacts, including annotated CRFs, edit check specs, data management plans, and amendment histories, organized, versioned, and audit-ready in a single location. eSignature workflows allow qualified team members to review and sign off on specifications electronically, eliminating the delays and manual coordination of traditional approval cycles. When a protocol amendment or study change is initiated, Ash identifies the downstream impact across the study build, routes updated specs for review and signature, and updates the eBinder, compressing what has historically been a weeks-long change management process into days. By compressing the configuration-to-go-live timeline from months to weeks and making subsequent study changes faster and less error-prone, Ash for Study Configuration allows sponsors to open enrollment sooner and respond to protocol changes without disrupting study momentum.





enables clinical teams to take a protocol from upload to a fully configured, live study in two weeks, compared to the months-long specification cycles typical of traditional approaches. Teams upload a protocol and receive a structured study draft, including the study tree, visits, forms, fields, codelists, and edit checks, all drawn from SiteroAI's protocol and standards libraries. The team reviews the draft, provides comments, and releases. Ash for Study Configuration also manages the full study setup and change lifecycle. Specification documents are housed in integrated eBinders, keeping all configuration artifacts, including annotated CRFs, edit check specs, data management plans, and amendment histories, organized, versioned, and audit-ready in a single location. eSignature workflows allow qualified team members to review and sign off on specifications electronically, eliminating the delays and manual coordination of traditional approval cycles. When a protocol amendment or study change is initiated, Ash identifies the downstream impact across the study build, routes updated specs for review and signature, and updates the eBinder, compressing what has historically been a weeks-long change management process into days. By compressing the configuration-to-go-live timeline from months to weeks and making subsequent study changes faster and less error-prone, Ash for Study Configuration allows sponsors to open enrollment sooner and respond to protocol changes without disrupting study momentum. Ash for Data Management delivered more than 180 data review program checks configured in approximately five weeks in an early deployment with a top-ten pharmaceutical company, compared to an estimated three to four months using traditional SAS-based methods, approximately 75% faster. The workflow provides continuous data review, query management, and vendor reconciliation through two integrated capabilities. The DM Workbench gives data managers a single, role-based workspace where reviews are auto-assigned based on data type, therapeutic area, and team structure, eliminating manual triage and ensuring the right reviewer sees the right data. Ash surfaces only relevant data issues to each team member, filtering out noise so that DM teams are alerted to what matters rather than overwhelmed by volume. Clean Patient Tracker delivers per-subject readiness status, open blockers, and query history in a unified view. Data issues surface as they occur rather than waiting for the next scheduled review. Every check generates a logged entry in the audit trail.





delivered more than 180 data review program checks configured in approximately five weeks in an early deployment with a top-ten pharmaceutical company, compared to an estimated three to four months using traditional SAS-based methods, approximately 75% faster. The workflow provides continuous data review, query management, and vendor reconciliation through two integrated capabilities. The DM Workbench gives data managers a single, role-based workspace where reviews are auto-assigned based on data type, therapeutic area, and team structure, eliminating manual triage and ensuring the right reviewer sees the right data. Ash surfaces only relevant data issues to each team member, filtering out noise so that DM teams are alerted to what matters rather than overwhelmed by volume. Clean Patient Tracker delivers per-subject readiness status, open blockers, and query history in a unified view. Data issues surface as they occur rather than waiting for the next scheduled review. Every check generates a logged entry in the audit trail. Ash for Insights provides study and portfolio-level dashboards with database lock forecasting. Teams can track clean patient status, query trends, and lock readiness continuously throughout the study rather than at the point of lock. Portfolio visibility across multiple concurrent studies is available in a single view, giving clinical operations and leadership an always-current picture of trial health without waiting for end-of-study rollups.

"Clinical teams do not need another disconnected AI tool or generic assistant layered on top of their systems. They need AI that works from a single, trusted view of their study data, fits into a defined clinical workflow, supports accountable review, and leaves a traceable record. SiteroAI gives Ash that foundation, and today's release of three workflows reflects our belief that the value of clinical AI is only realized when configuration, data review, and risk visibility work together." — Sankesh Abbhi, Chief Executive Officer, Sitero

Ash operates on a cloud-native architecture with a natural-language-native interface. The platform is built with GxP compliance support, data governance controls, security, and data lifecycle management. Ash is designed to work alongside a sponsor's existing systems, including EDC, RTSM, and third-party data sources, via APIs and SDKs, with SiteroAI serving as the integration and harmonization layer.

Sitero's AI roadmap extends Ash beyond the current three agentic workflows. Next-horizon capabilities in active development include Ash for SDTM automation, Ash for Medical Monitoring, and Ash for RBQM.

Clinical leaders can learn more about Ash and its agentic workflows and request a walkthrough at sitero.com/ash.

About Sitero

Sitero is a global clinical research organization combining proprietary technology with clinical services to help sponsors run faster, more efficient trials. Sitero's clinical AI agent, Ash, executes agentic workflows across study configuration, data management, and clinical insights, purpose-built for GxP environments and governed by human review at every step.

MEDIA CONTACT

Anand Rao

Head of Global Marketing, Sitero

[email protected]

SOURCE Sitero, LLC