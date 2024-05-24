SiteSense® Mobile Materials Management by Intelliwave for SAP® S/4HANA is Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP S/4HANA, the SiteSense solution from Intelliwave Technologies delivers a field mobility extension for procurement data and goods movement transactions for inventory management for customers.



EDMONTON, AB, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Intelliwave Technologies today announced that its Mobile Materials Management solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. SiteSense® by Intelliwave integrates with SAP S/4HANA to sync purchase orders, goods receipts, transfers, adjustments and issue tickets for materials, inventory, and warehouse management transactions. Those transactions are completed on a mobile device directly in the field with the ability to utilize RFID, BLE and GPS sensor technology to locate materials ten times faster.

"Materials constitute 40% of any construction project's budget. By combining SiteSense solutions with the power of SAP S/4HANA data, we will create a seamless integration between the procurement and planning teams for construction projects and the day-to-day inventory and materials management teams located on the jobsite, said Dale Beard, President, and Co-Founder of Intelliwave. "Eliminating silos of information and introducing automation streamlines the overall management of materials, tools, equipment, and assets to reduce the time and resources needed onsite."

With the integration between SAP S/4HANA and SiteSense, customers will be able to:

Avoid re-ordering and re-purchasing unnecessary materials, reducing supplies by 40%

Close the loop for payment from the field, improving cash flow savings by 23%

Locate materials faster, increasing craft labor productivity by 16%

SiteSense is designed to support four major areas in construction project management: Materials and Inventory Management, Track and Trace, Materials and Equipment Planning, and Tools, Assets, and Equipment Management.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Intelliwave Technologies is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Intelliwave Technologies

Intelliwave Technologies' SiteSense® products are global and award-winning Web and Mobile-based software solutions for identification and tracking of construction materials, equipment, and tools on all sizes of industrial, infrastructure, and buildings projects. When barcode, RFID, BLE and GPS sensors are utilized with the SiteSense® software solutions, enhanced item identification tracking automation delivers unprecedented visibility resulting in predictable construction schedules and costs.

SiteSense® is a registered trademark of Intelliwave Technologies Inc.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

