SiteSwan Website Builder Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

SYOSSET, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month SiteSwan is celebrating 10 years of success as a white label website builder and web design business-in-a-box. This is a milestone that very few software companies can brag about. SiteSwan was launched in 2011 as a way for web designers to easily create and sell websites to their small business clients without any code. Over the past decade, SiteSwan has grown rapidly, establishing one of the most successful website reseller programs in the country, powering over 15,000 small business websites and used by thousands of agencies, designers and entrepreneurs all over the globe.

SiteSwan Website Builder is recognized as one the fastest and easiest ways to create a small business website. The easy-to-use website builder requires no coding or programming, and allows anyone with basic computer knowledge to create beautiful, professional, mobile-friendly websites in minutes. SiteSwan has over 150 professionally designed website themes and counting, which streamline the process for creating websites for just about any small business type. Each theme is 100% responsive and is fully customizable using SiteSwan's user-friendly site editor.

Justin Gerena, SiteSwan Co-Founder & CEO, reminisces about his early days as a web designer and how "building a website used to be so complex and take hours, days or even weeks to create a simple site for our clients. We knew there had to be a better way and that's why we created SiteSwan. Building a website with SiteSwan is fast and intuitive and only takes minutes. Using SiteSwan to build our client sites allowed us to drastically reduce the time it takes to build websites which in turn increased our profits as an agency. That's when we knew we should offer SiteSwan to other agencies - and our reseller program was born."

Over the years, SiteSwan has evolved to become more than just a website builder. The SiteSwan Reseller Program differentiates itself from other website builders on the market by offering a complete "web design business-in-a-box." From on-boarding and training videos, to sample sales scripts and white label marketing materials, SiteSwan offers its partners everything they need to start, run and grow a successful web design agency. SiteSwan even created their own Local Prospecting Tool which helps their resellers generate leads and find clients by showing which businesses in their area do and don't have a website. Add to that a new Reputation Management solution, and SiteSwan Resellers can expand their services well beyond website design to create new revenue opportunities for their agency.

"I think what has really fueled the success of the SiteSwan Reseller Program is that we don't just provide you with the tools to build a website, but we actually show you how to use them and give you a blueprint for running a successful web design business," says Justin. "As a founder, one of the most gratifying things for me is to see everyday people with no prior web design experience join our reseller program and establish a successful business for themselves - we have resellers who went from never building a website in their lives to making six figures building websites with SiteSwan. That's incredible and extremely gratifying."

The SiteSwan Website Reseller Program has seen significant growth throughout 2020 and 2021 amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic. With small businesses facing the challenges of forced lockdowns and social distancing, the need for a strong online presence has never been greater. COVID-19 has forced businesses to recognize the need to embrace technology and invest in a new website. Websites are no longer an exception; they are an expectation. Affordable website design is in high demand and SiteSwan Resellers are cashing in. This has led to greater interest in SiteSwan's reseller program, fueling unprecedented growth across the platform.

As SiteSwan marks its 10 year anniversary, it shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, the company has plans to double its reseller program over the next 24 months. "As we look back at our first 10 years and begin to map out our next 10 years," Justin said, "our focus is to continue to invest in our platform to support our current resellers while creating opportunities for new resellers who want to join our program." More features are being added, new themes are being released, and additional SiteSwan team members are being hired to keep up with the demand of its ever-growing network of resellers.

The SiteSwan Website Reseller Program enables agencies, publishers, designers and entrepreneurs to create professional websites for small businesses in minutes, without any coding or technical skills required. Their white label platform includes everything needed to start building and selling websites to local businesses, all under a private brand. To learn more about SiteSwan or become a reseller, please visit https://www.siteswan.com or call (800) 462-9814.

