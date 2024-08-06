Sitetracker Adds New Features, Giving Energy, Digital Infrastructure, and Utility Companies Greater Power Over Infrastructure Projects

Construction management, enhanced reporting, and ad-hoc task tracking offer further control and visibility

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, has unveiled several new features that will give customers even greater control, insight, and power over their critical energy, utility, and digital infrastructure projects. Many of the world's largest EV charging, fiber, tower, and clean energy companies already rely on Sitetracker's flagship cloud solution, and with these latest features, companies can deploy infrastructure projects even more quickly, efficiently, and accurately than ever before.

The newest features include:

Enhanced Construction Management: As productivity growth in construction continues to stagnate compared to overall economic growth at a rate of 1% YOY compared to 2.8%, Sitetracker is giving customers throughout clean energy and digital infrastructure more oversight into all aspects of their construction work to improve communication, collaboration, and speed across their projects. New workflows and functionality to support RFIs, submittals, change requests, incident logs, ad-hoc tasks, and punch lists keep customers' data centralized for simplicity and accuracy during the entire project lifecycle, increasing efficiency to get work completed on-time and on-budget.

As productivity growth in construction continues to stagnate compared to overall economic growth at a rate of 1% YOY compared to 2.8%, Sitetracker is giving customers throughout clean energy and digital infrastructure more oversight into all aspects of their construction work to improve communication, collaboration, and speed across their projects. New workflows and functionality to support RFIs, submittals, change requests, incident logs, ad-hoc tasks, and punch lists keep customers' data centralized for simplicity and accuracy during the entire project lifecycle, increasing efficiency to get work completed on-time and on-budget. Production Tracking: With the right tactics, Fiber companies can accelerate deployments by up to 20% and lower costs by 15-25%. By gaining full visibility into specific project progress at the job site with Production Tracking, Fiber Operators and Contractors can tie completed work to finance and reporting for quicker invoicing, payments, and better efficiency improving the speed of network rollouts.

"Sitetracker's operations management tools, including project, financial, workforce, site and asset functions, as well as its analytics and built-in best practices, are helping critical infrastructure providers enable growing economies, thriving communities, and the energy transition," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "Because our customers' work is essential to creating a more connected and sustainable world, we are always innovating based on customers' changing needs in their dynamic industries. The new features we've rolled out are good examples of our commitment to ensuring customers have the tools they need to pave their paths to success."

Earlier in 2024, Sitetracker released a variety of additional enhancements such as, lease escalators, inventory search, and bulk-job creation. Additionally, customers are rapidly adopting Sitetracker's cutting-edge GIS link tools which help bridge communication and handovers between design and construction teams with geospatial data. Sitetracker is consistently pushing new functionality out for its customers, underscoring its commitment to delivering value across all industry segments.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, E.on, Engie, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving digital infrastructure, clean energy, EV charging, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

SOURCE Sitetracker