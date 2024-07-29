Sitetracker and VETRO Announce Partnership to Accelerate Fiber Deployment

Digital infrastructure leaders showcase integrated solution at Fiber Connect 2024

MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, is expanding its GIS Link tool with the addition of VETRO , the market-leading cloud-native fiber management system provider. Announced at Fiber Connect 2024, the partnership provides Sitetracker's broadband customers with geospatial design data from VETRO so they can plan and deploy fiber networks with greater speed and efficiency.

With the two-way integration between VETRO's FiberMap interactive mapping and asset inventory solution and Sitetracker, customers gain enriched GIS-driven workflows and visualized network buildouts. The partnership provides companywide visibility into programs and projects, efficient resource allocation, and smoother handoffs between project phases, enhancing collaboration among engineering and construction teams.

"Fiber network deployments and expansions are complex and require intricate coordination across multiple teams and systems," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO, Sitetracker. "As operators and contractors globally attempt to meet aggressive FTTH buildout targets, while optimizing historic private and public funding, they need more precision, detail, and insights than ever before. With VETRO's mapping incorporated, Sitetracker customers have an end-to-end fiber solution that gives them the tools they need to succeed."

Among the key features Sitetracker will offer with the new integration are easy importing of processes for fiber designs, automatic assignment of work to design elements, and status and progress updates directly linked to designs.

"Sitetracker is unlocking new efficiencies and management solutions that, combined with our intuitive fiber management system, are radically transforming the broadband landscape," said Will Mitchell, CEO, VETRO. "Working together to bring greater clarity and control over fiber networks will improve network and business performances across the globe."

Sitetracker's platform is the digital infrastructure backbone for fiber deployments worldwide, including over 40% of the leading broadband providers in the United States today. Earlier this summer, the company added new production tracking capabilities for fiber companies, resulting in quicker invoicing and payments, and continues to invest in partnerships and product innovation that provide customers with real-time solutions to make their planning, design, and build processes easier.

Sitetracker is showcasing its latest innovations for the broadband industry at Fiber Connect 2024 this week.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, E.on, Engie, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving digital infrastructure, clean energy, EV charging, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

About VETRO

At VETRO, we believe visualizing data unlocks hidden potential, radically simplifying the way businesses operate and digitizing the future of connectivity. We focus on empowering network operators with unparalleled clarity and control over their fiber networks, enabling them to move faster, better, and more efficiently than ever before. Our revolutionary platform isn't just software – it's the physical network asset system of record, offering unprecedented visibility and control from strategic planning to daily operations. We empower our customers to bridge the digital divide at a rapid pace, unlock unforeseen opportunities, and squeeze the maximum value from their networks. Let's illuminate the unseen, digitize the way we connect, and shape the future of connectivity, together. https://vetrofibermap.com/

