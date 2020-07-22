Sitetracker CEO and Leadership Team Win Top Comparably Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume critical infrastructure projects, is proud to announce that its CEO and leadership team has been recognized by Comparably as one of its top CEOs for diversity and top leadership teams overall for small and midsize companies in its annual ranking. Ranked alongside companies such as NerdWallet and Centrical, this is the third year in a row Giuseppe Incitti has been recognized as a top CEO for diversity and the fourth year in a row that Sitetracker's leadership team have been acknowledged for creating an outstanding work environment.

"Our leadership team at Sitetracker strives to go out of their way for our employees," says Ethan Jayson, Senior Director of People Operations. "It's not always easy - especially in the current environment - but we're dedicated to keeping everyone focused while supporting their individual growth."

Comparably Award winners are determined by comparing anonymously-provided ratings from employees at 50,000 U.S. companies.

Past Comparably awards for Sitetracker include:

#1 CEO

Best CEOs for Diversity

Best Culture

Best Company for Women

Best Compensation

Best for Professional Development

"Comparably's annual Best CEOs for Diversity Award is based entirely on how employees of color rate their CEOs," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The exceptional leaders on this list understand that diversity and inclusion are vital aspects needed to create successful businesses and great workplace culture."

"Sitetracker is committed to having a collaborative and supportive culture that increases participation and contribution from all employees," said Sitetracker CEO, Giuseppi Incitti. "And although I am the recipient of one of the awards as the top CEO for Diversity, it's the dedication of all of our employees towards creating a culture of diversity and inclusion that makes the biggest difference. I'm also so proud of our leadership team who are dedicated to serving the best interest of their teams and the organization as a whole."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $19 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

