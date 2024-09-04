Sitetracker Experts to Reveal Best Practices for EV Charging and Solar Construction at RE+

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, will host two vital discussions for attendees of RE+, North America's largest clean energy conference taking place September 9-12 in Anaheim, Calif. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Sitetracker experts as they share best practices in two rapidly growing energy sectors - EV charging and solar development and construction.

Sitetracker's unparalleled expertise in working with leading infrastructure providers gives the company unique insights into accelerating deployment of these critical energy solutions.

Speaking Session

What: "Future Proofing Your Charging Site Deployments" Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. PT Where: Electric Drive Theater, Booth #AL66000, Arena Lobby, Level 1, Anaheim Convention Center Who: Emily Obenauer, Director of Product Marketing, Energy & Utilities, Sitetracker

Speaking Session

What: "Accelerating Development and Construction: How Leaders in Solar are Completing Projects 31% Faster" Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. PT Where: Smart Manufacturer and Logistics Theater, Booth #N93050, North Hall Level 2, Anaheim Convention Center Who: Matt Brocklehurst, Executive Vice President of Product and Technology, Sitetracker

Sitetracker will be exhibiting its full array of deployment operations, management, and maintenance solutions for energy providers at RE+ in booth #10028 in Hall E. Attendees are encouraged to visit and learn more, and are also invited to a complementary happy hour in the Sitetracker booth from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 10.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

