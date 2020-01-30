Sitetracker invests in the success of people deploying critical infrastructure around the world

Sitetracker Certification is a four-day, in-person course culminating in a certification exam. The course is an immersive experience based on real-world business challenges and solved through a series of hands-on exercises and collaborative round table discussions. Course participants gain the advanced skills and experience needed to optimize Sitetracker to fit their business needs and deliver high ROI to their organization. All participants will learn the skills to maintain, update, and customize Sitetracker to meet the needs of their business. This in-person, interactive course is one of the best ways to meet fellow industry experts and establish best practices.

"Sitetracker is committed to providing the best resources to all Sitetracker users and Sitetracker Certification is a big part of that equation," said Shannon Cunningham, Head of Education and Enablement at Sitetracker. She continued, "Over 100 Sitetracker users are already certified and we are thrilled to offer Sitetracker Certification to the rest of the Sitetracker ecosystem."

After becoming certified, Sitetracker users can proudly share their status with colleagues, managers, and their entire network. Getting certified is just the beginning; we will offer more courses in the future. To join the ranks of hundreds of Sitetracker Certified professionals register here.

About Sitetracker, Inc.

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and alternative energy industries — such as Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, and Panasonic — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $19 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com .

SOURCE Sitetracker, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sitetracker.com

