Sitetracker Taps Sassi Idan as Chief Technology Officer

Sitetracker

28 Nov, 2023, 10:54 ET

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the global leader in cloud-based solutions for critical-infrastructure asset and project management, today announced the appointment of Sassi Idan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With 25 years of experience in field service management, workforce management, and construction management, Idan brings a proven track record of driving innovation and leading technology initiatives.

As CTO, Idan will work closely with Executive Vice President of Product and Technology Matthew Brocklehurst and the Sitetracker leadership team to shape the company's technical vision and strategy. This strategic role, based in Europe, underscores Sitetracker's commitment to advancing its platform for the ongoing evolutions of the telecom and energy industries.

"We're in an expansion period as a company in terms of both global scale and technology innovation," said Sitetracker CEO Giuseppe Incitti. "Sassi's expertise will help us not just keep pace, but also lead with continually refined best practices, technology modernization, and customer service. Having executives on the ground in multiple countries and continents demonstrates our commitment to responding to our customers' needs and giving them the personalized service they want."

Prior to Sitetracker, Idan served as an executive at ClickSoftware and Locusview, leading the product, vision, strategy, and roadmap, and as a product strategist at Salesforce following the acquisition of ClickSoftware.

"Sitetracker pioneered the deployment operations and management space with a prescient understanding of what telcos and energy companies needed to efficiently deploy, operate, and  maintain their assets during one of largest infrastructure investment periods in history,"  Idan said. "Now, I'll work to further refine and iterate our solutions for our customers' ongoing and changing needs, while also partnering with innovative startups, and finding synergies to broaden Sitetracker's offerings."

About Sitetracker:
Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

