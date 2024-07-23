Sitetracker To Address Broadband Permitting and Deployment Solutions at Fiber Connect 2024

MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, will offer guidance to broadband operators and contractors at Fiber Connect 2024 next week on how they can best leverage federal and state funding programs for their critical infrastructure deployment. Brant Carter, Sitetracker's head of product strategy, will participate in the panel, "Permitting New Rules: Best Practices for Working with Local Agencies" on Monday at the Nashville event hosted by the Fiber Broadband Association.

Sitetracker will also host "Fiber Innovation Lab" booth sessions, outlining best practices for digitizing fiber deployment and showcasing the company's newest and upcoming features for fiber operators and contractors. The sessions will feature digitization solutions such as:

Production tracking capabilities to drive quicker invoicing and payments;

A new fiber management partner that increases available GIS Link data sources for customers;

Improved management of the permitting process including insights into permit forecasts and dependencies; and,

GIS As-Built Workflows for more efficient handoff from construction to engineering.

Panel Session

What: "Permitting New Rules: Best Practices for Working with Local Agencies" When: Monday, July 29, 2024 from 2:30 – 3:20 p.m. Where: Bayou E, Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Nashville, TN Who: Brant Carter, Head of Product Strategy – Sitetracker

Bobby Mayhew, East Region Engineering Lead – Gfiber

David Bronston, Special Counsel - Phillips Lyle

Patrick Mulhearn, Director - Ting Internet

Ryan Kudera, Senior Consultant - Finley Engineering

Doug Mohney, Editor-in-Chief - Fiber Forward Magazine (moderator)

Fiber Innovation Lab Booth Sessions

What: "Boosting Fiber Deployment Efficiency with Sitetracker" When: Monday, July 29 from 5:00-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 from 12:00-12:30 p.m. Where: Sitetracker Booth #681

As the digital infrastructure backbone for fiber deployments worldwide, including over 40% of the leading broadband providers in the United States, Sitetracker continues to invest in partnerships and product innovations to help its customers bridge the digital divide.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, E.on, Engie, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving digital infrastructure, clean energy, EV charging, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

SOURCE Sitetracker