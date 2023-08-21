Sitetracker to Highlight Broadband Deployment Capabilities at Fiber Connect 2023

Sitetracker

21 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, will participate in an expert panel and showcase its industry-leading software at Fiber Connect 2023, the annual telecommunications event hosted by the Fiber Broadband Association.

In the panel "Fiber Expansion: When Fiber Gets Everywhere, It Means It Can Go Anywhere," Sitetracker's director of telecom industry products, Brant Carter, will discuss critical steps necessary to close the digital equity gap in broadband and digital infrastructure for communities across the country. Later that afternoon, the company will conduct a presentation on boosting fiber deployment efficiency.

Panel

What:  "Fiber Expansion: When Fiber Gets Everywhere, It Means It Can Go Anywhere"
Date:  Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Time:  1:30 – 2:20 p.m. ET
Where:  Lafayette 4/5
Who:  Panelists:

    • Brant Carter, Director of Industry Products, Telecom, Sitetracker
    • David Tanis, Senior Product Manager, AFL
    • Geoff Burke, SVP Product Marketing, DZS
    • Evann Freeman, Director of Government Relations, EPB
    • Derek Kelly, Vice President of Market Development, Lumos
    • Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking, Dell'Oro (moderator)

Expo Presentation

What:  "Boosting Fiber Deployment Efficiency with Sitetracker"
Date:  Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Time:  3:40 – 3:55 p.m. ET
Where:  Expo Hall Theater Presentation
Who:  Brant Carter, Director of Industry Products, Telecom, Sitetracker

Sitetracker provides fiber companies with cloud-based deployment operations software to efficiently manage high-volume distributed projects, sites, and assets at scale. The company will be exhibiting in booth #1233.

About Sitetracker
Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell, and Southern Company plan, deploy, and manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, energy, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

