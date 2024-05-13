Sitetracker Weighs In on Emerging Tower Technology Trends at Connect(X)

Digital Infrastructure Leader Shares Insights at Wireless Industry Event

MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, is presenting at the Connectivity Expo known as Connect(X) . Charlie Kennamer, Vice President, Telecom, will participate in the panel "How New Technologies Impact the Tower Business" on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:45 a.m.

"As demands to accommodate 5G technology continue to weigh heavily on the digital infrastructure sector, wireless contractors and towercos need better solutions to run their projects more efficiently - from improved colocation and collaboration to managing assets and leases more seamlessly," said Kennamer. "The experts on this panel will address new cloud-based automation and AI-driven insights that are helping companies build agile organizations and gain a competitive edge."

WHAT: "How New Technologies Impact the Tower Business" Session at Connect(X) WHEN: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 8:45 - 9:30 AM WHERE: Meeting Room C108/C109

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta GA WHO: Charlie Kennamer, Vice President, Telecom, Sitetracker

Lynnette Luna, Senior Research Analyst, S&P Global

Bob Glosson, Chief Operating Officer, Vertical Bridge

Chiaren Cushing, Vice President & Head of Business Development, Crown Castle

Sean Shahini, Chief Executive Officer, Inorsa

Sitetracker will also exhibit at Connect(X) in Booth 501, where attendees can preview and register for the company's new Contractor Marketplace . Sitetracker's Contractor Marketplace aims to bring infrastructure asset owners, operators, and contractors together to create quality connections and discover new ways to get work done.

Hosted by the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), Connect(X) is the only business technology event in North America that unites industry stakeholders who deliver infrastructure solutions for ubiquitous connectivity. The 2024 event takes place May 14-16 and registration is available online.

About Sitetracker:

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo .

SOURCE Sitetracker