Sitetracker wins multiple awards in diversity, inclusion, and leadership

Best CEOs for Women

Best CEOs for Diversity

Best Managers

Best Professional Development

Best Leadership Team

Last week, Sitetracker was also included in Mogul's list of Top 1000 Companies Worldwide for Millennial Women in 2018, solidifying their reputation as an exceptional place for young female leaders to excel in in a predominantly male industry: technology.

Sitetracker is proud to offer employees programs such as Women@Sitetracker, mentor programs, and robust employee education and development.

Specifically, the Women@Sitetracker program aims to highlight women-specific workplace concerns, as well as develop each female employee into a company leader through open discussions, group activities, mentorship, and employee advocacy.

"Great companies are made of exceptional employees who are challenged with meaningful work and guided by clear goals in order to provide value to customers," said Irene Sher, Vice President of Sales at Sitetracker and founder of the Women@Sitetracker program. "We couldn't be more proud of this continued recognition."

"We're on a mission to develop each and every employee to their fullest potential," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "It's so energizing to be leading a team of exceptional individuals who are both mission-driven in their support of our customers and excited to be here every day — giving their all. It takes exceptional employees to build and bring to market the number one project and asset management platform. Our employees and customers are the cornerstones of our success."

About Sitetracker

Sitertracker, Inc. empowers innovative organizations to build the smart infrastructure of the future. Created by expert project managers, Sitetracker is the world's first complete platform for managing modern, high-volume distributed capital projects and assets. Innovators use Sitetracker to plan effectively, deploy efficiently, and grow the value of their portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utilities, smart cities, and alternative energy industries - such as Verizon, SAC Wireless (Nokia), Intersection Media (Alphabet), and Panasonic - rely on Sitetracker to manage over one million sites and projects representing over $12 billion of capital assets in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sitetracker-wins-multiple-awards-in-diversity-inclusion-and-leadership-300661890.html

SOURCE Sitetracker

Related Links

http://www.sitetracker.com

