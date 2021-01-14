SiteWorx/OS Version 10.0 Cut and Fill Software now Available

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertigraph, Inc., a leading developer of takeoff and estimating software for the construction industry, released its enhanced SiteWorx/OS Version 10.0 software today. This new version of SiteWorx/OS is ideal for excavation contractors seeking an easy, affordable, accurate method for quickly estimating quantities and developing machine control models.

SiteWorx/OS 3-D model SiteWorx/OS Calculated Results

This latest Version 10 release continues to enhance the SiteWorx/OS product; which, when initially released in 2007, was the first on-screen takeoff software for site excavation. With ten significant version enhancements over the years, the software continues to improve and exceed expectations. We expect everybody will find the latest Version 10 SiteWorx/OS to be the best in the industry. In fact, Vertigraph guarantees it. An unconditional thirty-day satisfaction guarantee is provided and if it is not better than anything you have ever licensed; we'll throw in $25 for your time and effort. SiteWorx/OS is also affordable; lease the software with support, training and upgrades at an annual introductory cost of $850.00 per year or purchase the license at a one-time charge of $1,950.

SiteWorx/OS is ideal for small 1-acre sites to the larger 100+ acre sites. Quantity Surveyors will appreciate completing a 100-acre takeoff from an AutoCAD DWG file in less than 5 minutes with the SiteWorx/OS software. From Vector type PDF files, professionals can easily isolate layers, snap to contour lines and easily create GPS coordinates and elevations for site layout and machine control. There are many improvements added to this version 10 software including a rock report that clearly shows the location and depths of rock layers, user defined cross section placement, improved tools for editing takeoff objects and many other enhancements.

Since 1991 thousands of contractors have successfully implemented Vertigraph's takeoff and estimating software. Vertigraph's mission is to greatly exceed customer expectations and to create software with craftsmanship that adds substantial operational and strategic value. This SiteWorx/OS version 10 release strongly reflects our mission.

Anyone can test drive and evaluate this SiteWorx/OS software by downloading a fourteen-day evaluation trial and walking through the included tutorial. For additional information, contact Vertigraph at 214.340.9436, 800-989-4243, Email at [email protected] or visit our web page at www.vertigraph.com.

Please find Vertigraph's January 2021 Newsletter on the link below.

https://www.vertigraph.com/downloads/Newsletter%20January%202021.pdf

