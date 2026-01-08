SiteZeus Delivers Record Growth and Breakthrough AI Advances in Site Selection in 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteZeus, a leading location intelligence and site selection software provider for multi-unit brands, closed 2025 with record growth and major product innovations that reshaped how brands forecast performance, evaluate risk, and align stakeholders around expansion decisions.

Across the year, SiteZeus grew their client base by 25%, including welcoming multiple new Fortune 500 companies, reflecting growing demand for explainable, defensible site selection at enterprise scale. As portfolios grew and decisions carried higher capital stakes, clients leaned on SiteZeus more than ever for market planning, real estate prioritization, and investment decisions.

"The number and diversity of new customers we welcomed in 2025 is incredibly exciting to see," said Hannibal Baldwin, Cofounder and CEO of SiteZeus. "It's a clear signal of how brands are responding to a more transparent, AI-driven approach to site selection. Teams want to move faster, but they also want to understand and trust the 'why' behind every forecast. That's exactly what we've been focused on bringing to the market."

SiteZeus took a major step forward by expanding into generative AI designed specifically for site selection. With the launch of Zeus.ai, the company introduced a new way for teams to interact with forecasts, shifting from static outputs to insights that can be explored, questioned, and clearly communicated.

Zeus.ai combines two tightly integrated capabilities: Zeus.ai Summary and Zeus.ai Chat. Together, they automatically translate complex sales forecasts into plain-language explanations that show what is driving performance, which variables matter most, and where risk or upside exists. Teams can then ask natural-language questions about any site, including how it compares to existing locations, why it is projected to perform a certain way, and what factors are influencing the forecast. This makes advanced analysis accessible across real estate, finance, and executive teams.

In 2025, SiteZeus also significantly expanded its data foundation to give brands a clearer picture of how markets actually behave. New credit card spend data unlocked visibility into real purchase behavior, showing who is spending, where they are spending, and how those patterns change over time within categories and brands. This allowed teams to validate demand, understand trade areas more accurately, and pressure-test forecasts against real consumer behavior.

These insights were further strengthened by foot traffic rankings that identify the most visited sites and shopping centers within a market, helping brands prioritize growth where customer activity is already concentrated. Enhanced advanced demographic data added critical context around lifestyle, behavior, and environment—moving beyond traditional demographics to better explain why locations succeed or underperform.

As SiteZeus looks ahead, the focus is on helping teams answer bigger questions with less friction by continuing to evolve Zeus.ai so forecasts are not only accurate, but easier to explore, challenge, and explain as expansion plans grow more complex. At the same time, the team is extending its work beyond site selection, applying the same principles of clarity, speed, and risk reduction to later stages of the expansion lifecycle. This includes shaping a more connected experience from planning and construction to store opening and giving brands clearer visibility and fewer surprises as projects move from approval to execution.

About SiteZeus

SiteZeus is a location intelligence and site selection software platform that helps multi-unit brands plan markets, forecast site-level revenue, and make confident expansion decisions. By combining advanced data, explainable forecasts, and intuitive tools, SiteZeus enables real estate and development teams to make faster, more confident expansion decisions across their portfolios.

