SiTime Demonstrates Innovative MEMS-Based Timing and Synchronization Solutions in 5G Pavilion at IMS2018

5G is expected to transform connectivity with significantly higher bandwidth and lower latency. These features, offered after network densification and infrastructure upgrades, are expected to enable a host of new services such as network slicing and virtualization, broadband everywhere, faster machine-to-machine connectivity as well as automated driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In a dense 5G network that transmits at higher speeds, radio-to-radio time accuracy must be within 65 nanoseconds – 20 times better than 4G. SiTime's MEMS-based timing solutions enable this crucial requirement by ensuring synchronization in the toughest environment, such as in the presence of disturbers such as shock, vibration, rapid temperature changes, and extreme temperatures. SiTime's solutions do this while offering 20 times better reliability and one-fifth the power.

Demonstration Highlights:

SiTime will showcase our Elite family of Super-TCXOs, including:

Demonstration highlighting the robustness of SiTime's solutions that enable 5G densification and operate under harsh operating conditions including rapid airflow, fast temperature transients, and vibration.

Dynamic performance of the SiTime oscillator, with DualMEMS technology, will be compared to the performance of a best-in-class quartz precision oscillator in side-by-side tests.

SiTime will also be presenting at the time and location below. The presentation will detail SiTime's over-temperature stability and the impact of the oscillator frequency-over-temperature slope (ΔF/ΔT) performance, which plays a critical role in time accuracy during clock recovery with 5G networks.

Presentation Highlights:

Title: Overcoming 5G Time Synchronization Challenges Date: Tuesday, June 12, 11:30-12:00 pm

Thursday, June 14, 10:00-10:30 am Location: 5G Pavilion Theater, Booth 1433

