Sitma Launches FlatPack: Redefining Sustainable Packaging for Furniture

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitma introduces FlatPack, an automated paper-based wrapping solution for furniture panels, designed as a primary packaging system to replace plastic packaging in industrial production environments.

FlatPack Exit Conveyor

Developed in collaboration with a leading global furniture manufacturer, FlatPack combines sustainability with industrial performance, enabling furniture manufacturers to reduce plastic use without compromising packaging protection, operational continuity, or logistics efficiency. Built on Sitma's established expertise in paper-based packaging, the system has been engineered to meet the specific requirements of furniture manufacturing and distribution.

FlatPack enables manufacturers to move beyond plastic while maintaining industrial productivity. Through fit-to-size continuous motion primary packaging, the system delivers compact and secure packs that reduce material usage and support efficient logistics. At the same time, the inward-folded wrapping geometry allows for optimized palletization, improving space utilization and handling stability across the supply chain.

In addition to wrapping, FlatPack integrates complementary packaging operations within the same workflow. The system manages the insertion of instruction manuals and leaflets as well as the integration of hardware toolboxes or assembly kits, ensuring all product components are securely contained within the final package.

Unlike many paper-based alternatives, FlatPack is designed to perform consistently across real production and logistics environments. It ensures reliable product protection during storage, transport, and in-store handling, while maintaining a clean and uniform retail appearance. This makes it not only a sustainable solution, but also a practical and scalable approach for large-scale furniture manufacturing operations.

With the shift from plastic film to printable paper, FlatPack also transforms packaging into a functional communication surface. Manufacturers can integrate product information, instructions, branding, and sustainability messaging directly onto the pack, reducing additional materials while enhancing customer interaction at the point of sale.

"FlatPack represents a major step forward in combining sustainability with industrial performance," said Stefano De Marco, CEO of Tecnau and Sitma. "With this solution, we enable manufacturers to eliminate plastic from primary packaging while maintaining the efficiency, protection, and scalability required in modern production and logistics environments. It reflects our commitment to delivering tangible, production-ready innovations that support our customers' transition towards more sustainable operations."

Built for modern production environments, FlatPack supports automated workflows and integration with existing packaging lines. Its flexibility allows manufacturers to adapt to different panel sizes and production requirements while maintaining consistent performance.

FlatPack represents a new standard in furniture packaging, where sustainability and industrial performance are no longer in conflict. By combining paper-based packaging, automation, and logistics optimization within a single solution, Sitma supports manufacturers in transitioning toward more sustainable operations, without compromise, from packaging to profit.

For further information, visit www.sitma.com

About Sitma

Sitma, a pioneer in packaging and sortation solutions since 1965, serves industries from consumer goods and frozen foods to graphic arts, direct mail, and e-commerce fulfillment. With a strong focus on sustainability, Sitma develops right-sized, eco-friendly packaging to minimize material use and optimize transportation. Operating in more than 70 countries with over 9,000 installations, Sitma's product portfolio spans automated identification, order fulfillment, e-commerce automation, and sortation equipment.

SOURCE Tecnau / Sitma