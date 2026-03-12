Sitma Introduces PackHub, a Compact Automated Bagging System for Faster Order Fulfillment

Developed to support growing e-commerce and fulfillment environments, PackHub automates key steps of the bagging process, including bag feeding, orientation, and labeling, helping operators work more efficiently while maintaining a simple and intuitive workflow. By streamlining repetitive tasks, the system can reduce packaging time by up to 50% per order, increasing productivity without requiring a complete process overhaul.

At the core of the system is a high-capacity hopper holding up to 500 bags, enabling continuous production with a large buffer capacity and minimizing operator intervention. Bags are singulated through a precision friction feeder and automatically rotated into the optimal position for ergonomic product insertion. A vacuum cup holding station stabilizes the bag during packing, while an integrated labeling unit prints and applies labels directly to the envelope.

PackHub is designed for flexibility and easy integration. Its compact footprint makes it ideal for facilities with limited floor space, while the wheeled frame allows the unit to be easily repositioned within the production environment.

"PackHub was developed to offer a practical automation step for operations looking to increase packaging productivity without completely redesigning their workflow," said Stefano De Marco, Chief Executive Officer at Sitma. "By automating the most repetitive tasks while keeping operator interaction simple and intuitive, PackHub helps companies scale their fulfillment operations efficiently."

See PackHub in Action at Upcoming Trade Shows

Sitma will showcase PackHub at two major intralogistics events in 2026. The system will be on display at LogiMAT 2026, taking place March 24–26 in Stuttgart, Germany, at the Sitma booth in Hall 6, Booth 6C12. PackHub will also be presented to the North American market at MODEX 2026, held April 13–16 in Atlanta, Georgia, where visitors can find Sitma at Booth A3127.

Offering a practical step toward packaging automation, PackHub provides an efficient balance between manual packing and fully automated systems, helping companies improve throughput, reduce operator fatigue, and enhance packaging consistency.

About Sitma

Sitma, a pioneer in packaging and sortation solutions since 1965, serves industries from consumer goods and frozen foods to graphic arts, direct mail, and e-commerce fulfillment. With a strong focus on sustainability, Sitma develops right-sized, eco-friendly packaging to minimize material use and optimize transportation. Operating in more than 70 countries with over 9,000 installations, Sitma's product portfolio spans automated identification, order fulfillment, e-commerce automation, and sortation equipment.

