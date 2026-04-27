Tecnau Inc. and Standard Finishing Systems Announce Cooperative Partnership to Deliver Integrated Roll-Fed and Cut-Sheet Finishing Solutions for the U.S. and Canadian Markets

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. and ANDOVER, Mass., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnau Inc., a leading provider of innovative post-press automation for roll-fed and cut-sheet production, and Standard Finishing Systems, a premier supplier of Horizon automated finishing solutions today jointly announced a new cooperative partnership. Through this collaboration, the companies will deliver seamless, high-performance production workflows for the U.S. and Canadian markets, addressing the evolving needs of high-volume print operations.

This partnership represents a strategic alignment between two complementary technology leaders, focused on enabling more efficient, flexible, and scalable print production. It is a cooperative approach centered on solution design, workflow integration, and shared customer success.

In working together, Tecnau and Standard Finishing Systems will offer integrated solutions that connect Tecnau unwinders, cutters, and dynamic processing systems directly to Horizon perfect binders, folders, and saddlestitchers. The result is a streamlined roll- or cut-sheet-to-finished workflow that reduces manual handling, increases throughput, and supports a wide range of production environments.

"Print providers are increasingly seeking end-to-end workflows that bring together best-in-class technologies while reducing complexity," said Francis A. McMahon, President and CMO of Tecnau. "This partnership with Standard Finishing Systems allows us to combine Tecnau's strength in roll and cut-sheet automation with Horizon's proven finishing platforms. Together, we can deliver highly integrated solutions that serve commercial print, direct mail, transactional, and book production applications across the U.S. and Canadian markets."

The cooperative partnership enables closer technical collaboration and application-focused solution development, helping print service providers adapt to shorter runs, higher versioning, and increasing demands for automation—without compromising quality or reliability.

"This collaboration brings significant value to print service providers looking to optimize their finishing workflows," said Steven Reny, President of Standard Finishing Systems. "By working closely with Tecnau at the application and integration level, we are helping customers enhance their finishing capabilities in a meaningful way. The focus is on real-world production efficiency — solutions that are engineered, supported, and optimized for the current and future demands of the print market."

Together, Tecnau and Standard Finishing Systems will support a broad range of print applications, including direct mail, transactional and transpromotional documents, book manufacturing, and commercial print, offering scalable production solutions that connect upstream automation with downstream finishing.

About Tecnau



Tecnau is a global leader in paper handling, monitoring, processing, and finishing systems for the digital printing industry. Serving transactional, direct mail, publishing, graphic arts, book-on-demand, and short-run markets, Tecnau provides feeding, cutting, folding, quality assurance, and in-line finishing modules compatible with the most advanced digital printers. With decades of industrial automation expertise, customized engineering, and a worldwide support network, Tecnau empowers customers to reduce production costs, expand application possibilities, and improve operational efficiency.

For further information, visit www.tecnau.com

About Standard Finishing Systems

Standard Finishing Systems is the exclusive distributor of Horizon print finishing solutions in the United States and Canada, including folders, perfect binders, trimmers, saddlestitchers, bookletmakers, collators, slitters/creasers, die-cutters, roll-fed book block solutions, and finishing automation workflow solutions. Based in Andover, Massachusetts, Standard serves the inkjet, digital, and offset print markets.

For further information, visit www.standardfinishing.com

SOURCE Tecnau / Sitma