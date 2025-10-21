Sitma USA (a Tecnau Company) and Ricoh Expand Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Packaging and Mailing Solutions

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitma USA, a Tecnau company, is pleased to announce an expanded, strategic partnership with Ricoh USA, Inc., aimed at delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for packaging, mailing, and fulfillment. Under this new agreement, Ricoh will serve as a key partner in the sales, integration, and servicing of Sitma's advanced packaging and wrapping portfolio, further strengthening the companies' long-standing collaboration.

Sitma USA specializes in automated packaging systems designed to meet the evolving needs of high-volume print, mail, and e-commerce operations. Its solutions include:

Automated wrapping systems for poly and paper materials





Modular packaging lines for fulfillment and distribution centers





High-speed envelope and parcel sorting





Customizable feeders, stackers, and conveyors





Integration with print and finishing workflows for seamless operations

These systems are engineered for flexibility, sustainability, and performance — supporting a wide range of applications from transactional mail to direct marketing and e-commerce packaging.

The expanded partnership builds on successful joint projects, including a notable installation at a major enterprise site, where Ricoh played a pivotal role in delivering a customized Sitma solution. This collaboration enables Ricoh to offer a broader suite of services, enhancing its ability to support customers with full workflow solutions from print to mail to final packaging.

"We're excited to take our partnership with Sitma to the next level," said Derrick Rankin, Vice President, Strategic Sales and Business Development, RICOH Graphic Communications. "This collaboration allows us to further expand our solution set and deliver even greater value to our customers across the U.S. and Canada with more ways to grow and evolve their business."

"This is a great step forward for Sitma and Ricoh," added Scott Peterson, Director of Product Marketing at Tecnau and Sitma. "Our shared commitment to innovation and customer success makes this partnership a win for the industry."

Sitma USA, a Tecnau company, continues to lead in automation and packaging solutions, delivering flexible, high-performance systems tailored to the evolving needs of e-commerce, consumer goods, publishing, and the print and mailing industry.

Sitma and Ricoh are exhibiting at PRINTING United Expo 2025, October 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Attendees can visit Sitma at the Tecnau booth 2621 and Ricoh at booth 5621.

About Tecnau/Sitma USA

Tecnau and Sitma USA deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help customers in printing, packaging, and fulfillment do more with less.

Tecnau is a global leader in paper handling, monitoring, processing, and finishing systems for the digital printing industry. Serving transactional, direct mail, publishing, graphic arts, book-on-demand, and short-run markets, Tecnau provides feeding, cutting, folding, quality assurance, and in-line finishing modules compatible with the most advanced digital printers. With decades of industrial automation expertise, customized engineering, and a worldwide support network, Tecnau empowers customers to reduce production costs, expand application possibilities, and improve operational efficiency.

Sitma, a pioneer in packaging and sortation solutions since 1965, serves industries from consumer goods and frozen foods to graphic arts, direct mail, and e-commerce fulfillment. With a strong focus on sustainability, Sitma develops right-sized, eco-friendly packaging to minimize material use and optimize transportation. Operating in more than 70 countries with over 9,000 installations, Sitma's product portfolio spans automated identification, order fulfillment, e-commerce automation, and sortation equipment.

Together, Tecnau and Sitma USA bring customers a unique combination of print finishing, packaging, and logistics expertise — enabling streamlined production, sustainable operations, and new revenue opportunities across the print and e-commerce value chains.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

