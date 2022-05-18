SITRYX THERAPEUTICS TO PARTICIPATE IN WELLS FARGO VIRTUAL PRIVATE BIOTECH SYMPOSIUM

OXFORD, England, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitryx Therapeutics Ltd (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of immunometabolism, today announced that company management will be participating at the Wells Fargo Virtual Private Company Biotech Symposium event on June 1, 2022. During the event, the company will participate virtually in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Sitryx Therapeutics

Sitryx is a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of immunometabolism. The company's proprietary platform and Product Engine are built on a deep understanding of the intersection of inflammatory signaling and metabolism. Sitryx is advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying therapies towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partner, Eli Lilly and Company, for a wide range of autoimmune disorders. In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million Series A funding from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK. In 2020, Sitryx formed a global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly also became an investor in the Company. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

