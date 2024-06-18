Situation update Aixia Group AB (publ)

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks an important milestone for Aixia, as Aixia officially begin trading the company's share in the US on OTC Markets. (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AIXAF/news) Aixia are proud to announce a fantastic start to the year, with significant increases in both revenue and profit since the previous year and significant operational developments that have positioned Aixia for continued success. Here follows an update on the company's status and future prospects.

Fantastic start to the year

Aixia have experienced a strong start to the year, driven by increased demand for Aixia´s AI solutions and the successful implementation of the company's strategic initiatives. Aixia's revenue has increased compared to the same period last year, and Aixia's customer base has expanded with new customers in various industries such as manufacturing, finance and healthcare.

Operational Development

Aixia's operational capacity has been significantly improved by living as we learn, that is, using the power of AI in the form of increased quality assurance, streamlining and automating repetitive work steps. Here Aixia see unimagined opportunities for all companies and industries both in Sweden and globally!

Aixia have also expanded the company's service portfolio with advanced AI solutions, where Aixia are already strong in vision-based AI for the manufacturing industry and customized Chat bots for targeted purposes, AI as a service and really powerful AI platforms for powerful and complex computing capabilities. It should also be mentioned that market share is increasing thanks to the proprietary software solution AiQu.

AiQu effectively optimizes the customer's investment in AI platforms through intelligent resource allocation and security management, but AiQu is also the foundation of Aixia's successful concepts around applied AI and AI for industry

Leading Position in AI

Aixia has established itself as a leading player in the AI industry in Northern Europe. A passion for innovation and quality has made Aixia a reliable partner for companies seeking advanced AI solutions. Cutting-edge technology and customized solutions continue to be developed to meet the unique needs of customers. The strong position in AI is a result of continuous work in research and development, along with strategic collaborations with some of the world's leading technology companies.

Aixia are optimistic about the future and are committed to continuing our growth journey.

Thanks to the company´s continuous work to optimize and improve the internal processes, Aixia have the opportunity to deliver financial reports to the market faster than planned. Look out for Aixia's upcoming report which will provide a deeper insight into the company´s financial performance and future plans.

Aixia, headquartered in Mölndal, in Greater Gothenburg, is a leading player in AI. Since its start in 2007, Aixia have specialized in delivering innovative AI/

IT solutions and applied AI, as well as services within data centers, IT security,

operations, and hosting. With a team consisting of over 40 specialists, Aixia aim to optimize and protect AI and IT environments for Aixia's more than 120 clients spread across Scandinavia. Aixia offer tailor-made solutions within AI, from the development of AI models to the implementation of complex AI systems and applied AI. Through close

collaboration with carefully selected partners, Aixia create value and ensure that the company´s clients' investments are future- proof. Aixia's commitment to technical expertise and customer-oriented servicemakes us a reliable partner in company´s digital transformation. Aixia's business philosophy is based on the belief that technology should be profitable, relevant, and timely. With a forward-thinking approach, the company´s constantly adapt to new technological advance ments to meet tomorrow's challenges with efficient and secure AI/IT solutions.

