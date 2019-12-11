SiTune Introduces the New Ultra-Low Power Mobile Tuner, STN61M0, as Industry's First TV Tuner for Mobile ATSC 3.0 and 5G Broadcast

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiTune Corporation, an innovative provider of CMOS Radio Frequency (RF) transceivers, full band tuners and wireless radios for cable, terrestrial and satellite communications, today announced the release of its cutting-edge ultra-low power mobile TV tuner, STN61M0. This new high-performance tuner targeted for mobile handhelds including smartphones, tablets, and USB dongles enables high quality TV watching by receiving over the air terrestrial digital broadcasting content and by providing a considerably low power RF solution for handheld devices.

Sampling with portable handheld manufacturers, the new STN61M0 is the first tuner that enables handheld devices to support the new ATSC3.0 mobile standard currently adopted in South Korea and in the United States. ATSC 3.0 (aka "Next Gen TV") is the latest version of the Advanced Television Systems Committee standards that is based on Internet protocol (IP), thus facilitates new ways of hybrid broadcasting by merging broadcast with broadband. The emergence of 5G broadcasting not only for Mobile TV but also for massive IoT makes it more beneficial to offload the appropriate broadband content from unicast network to one-to-many broadcast network of ATSC 3.0 due to its high spectral efficiency and high-quality video/audio delivery. The standard also supports robust mobile reception which is key for 5G broadcast targeting mobile phones, tablets and also in automobile television systems.

STN61M0 is the first single-chip ATSC3.0 mobile tuner to support high quality video and audio reception in a mobile environment, considering fast signal power changes and doppler effects while assuring co-existence with the current LTE reception band of 600MHz-700MHz. The Chip can tune to channels anywhere between 90MHz to 858MHz and consume the smallest power attributed to its high level of integration and design intricacy. STN61M0 can support other terrestrial standards such as DVB-T/T2, ISDB-T and D-TMB.

"Drawing on our wealth of RF expertise and silicon and systems experience, we have been able to address power requirements and challenging performance criteria of mobile TV receivers", said Marzieh Veyseh, CPO of SiTune. "5G broadcasting is aiming at creating an opportunity for TV broadcasters to broaden their reach and target more users. However, the not-so-radical idea of offloading content to terrestrial IP based ATSC 3.0 network will be the facilitator for delivering high quality streaming content such as live sports events, to mobile consumers. SiTune's STN61M0 facilitates just that as well as delivering the promise of supporting mobile TV broadcast via traditional digital TV broadcasting."

About SiTune Corporation

SiTune is one of few innovative providers of the next generation Radio Frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits solutions for wired and wireless communications. SiTune manufactures high frequency and low power TV Tuners for satellite, terrestrial and cable, as well as Total Spectrum direct RF sampling transceivers (TSR) for cable modems, making multi-Gb/s broadband access possible. SiTune is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit www.situne-ic.com.

