SiTune Passes Milestone of Shipping Two Million 8K TV Silicon Tuners (STN6528)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiTune Corporation, an innovative pioneer in CMOS Radio Frequency (RF) transceivers, broadband tuners and wireless radios for cable and satellite communications as well as wireless infrastructure today announced that it has shipped more than 2 million of its STN6528 dual concurrent ISDB-S3 Satellite and Terrestrial/Cable tuner used in 8K TVs.

As a dual tuner, STN6528 can tune to channel frequencies ranging from 50MHz to 3.25GHz, provide high-quality reception, and support 32APSK and 256QAM modulations for all broadcast and satellite standards including ATSC3, DVBT, DVBT2, DVBC, DVBC2, ISDBT, ISDBS, ISDBS3, DVBS, and DVBS2. The unique features of STN6528 has enabled Tier-1 TV and Set-Top-Box (STB) makers in Japan to use 3 of SiTune's STN6528 tuners (3T3S) and manufacture high performance miniaturized systems and modules used in the new 8K ISDB-S3 Time Shift TVs and Blue Ray Recorders.

This achievement is largely attributed to STN6528 state-of-the-art performance, high level of integration, and its software-controlled radio architecture. This has positioned SiTune as a market leader in the 4K and 8K TV markets in Japan. STN6528 has achieved remarkable success in the digital terrestrial and satellite TV markets including televisions, set top boxes, PC TVs and automotive applications.

"This milestone is a great recognition of the performance and value of our devices and the close relationships we've built with our customers," said Ben Runyan, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Japan has been a pioneering market for 8K TV. The widespread use of ISDB-S3 Satellite TV technology in Japan during live events, including the upcoming Olympics in 2020, has demonstrated the mass-market appetite for 4K and 8K TV."

The market for Silicon TV tuners in Japan is expected to exceed 25 million units by 2021. The expansion and growth of this market will rely on silicon tuner solutions that meet the rigorous ISDB-S3 and ISDB-T reception requirements. The STN6528 makes the simultaneous reception of terrestrial/cable and satellite 8K content possible while providing the lowest Bill of Materials (BOM) and the lowest power consumption in multi-tuner designs.

Availability

STN6528 devices are in full production.

About SiTune Corporation

SiTune is one of the few providers of the next generation Radio Frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits solutions for wired and wireless communications. SiTune manufactures high frequency and low power TV Tuners for satellite, terrestrial and cable as well as Total Spectrum Transceivers (TSR) for cable modems making multi-Gb/s broadband access possible. SiTune is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit www.situne-ic.com.

