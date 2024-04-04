SIU Carbondale launches eight accelerated online graduate programs supported by Academic Partnerships

CARBONDALE, Ill., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU) launches eight online graduate degree programs with the support of Academic Partnerships (AP). Beginning today, students can apply to SIU's new online graduate programs that can be completed in as little as one year.

By working together to launch the new online programs, SIU and AP will expand access to SIU's high-quality, high return on investment programs for working adults seeking more flexible options to further their education. Launching today, SIU Carbondale will offer the following programs in 8-week courses with 5 start dates to choose from:

Master of Public Health

Master of Accountancy – General

Master of Public Administration

Master of Science – Business Analytics

Master of Business Administration

Master of Business Administration – Marketing Concentration

Master of Business Administration – Finance Concentration

Master of Business Administration – Analytics for Managers Concentration

"We are excited to launch these online programs and expand access to students who value flexibility and the quality that SIU is proud to offer," said Sheryl Tucker, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "Our partnership with AP will allow us to bring these critical programs to more communities, in Illinois and beyond," Tucker said.

Founded in 1869, SIU Carbondale is the flagship campus of the Southern Illinois University System. With a Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education classification as a "high research" institution, it serves more than 11,300 students and is home to world-class research. The university offers online programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels, along with certificate and nondegree programs.

Helping to support this new affordable and quality delivery model is Academic Partnerships. AP is a partner to over 100 universities across the country, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to high-quality, affordable and workforce-relevant education.

"Today marks an exciting day for SIU Carbondale as they launch these graduate degree programs," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Academic Partnerships. "We are proud of our partnership and look forward to continuing our work together as we expand SIU's online program portfolio and their impact within the community."

The first cycle of classes begins on August 19, 2024, with an application deadline of August 4, 2024. For more information or to apply for these programs or other online offerings, please visit www.onlinedegrees.siu.edu.

About Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is a doctoral research university, with several colleges, a School of Law and a School of Medicine. With a beautiful campus that includes a lake, a forest, university-owned farms and world-class facilities, the university offers unique opportunities such as undergraduate research often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. SIU Carbondale's strategic plan, Imagine 2030, prioritizes five distinct and equally important pillars: student success and engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; branding and partnerships; research and innovation; and sustainability.

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships (AP) assists primarily regional public universities in increasing their access and impact by making their academic programs available to students online. Founded in 2007, AP's mission is to expand access to high-quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant education, especially for working and adult students. AP brings single-minded dedication to student success, an integrated set of services, and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

