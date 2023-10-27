SIU Carbondale to launch accelerated online graduate programs supported by Academic Partnerships

CARBONDALE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale has signed a new partnership with Academic Partnerships (AP) to launch and support 12 online master's programs that can be completed in as little as one year.

By working together, SIU and AP will expand access to SIU's high-quality, high return on investment programs for working adults seeking more flexible online options. Launching in 2024, SIU Carbondale will offer the following programs in 8-week courses:

  • Master of Public Health
  • Master of Accountancy – general
  • Master of Accountancy – taxation concentration
  • Master of Accountancy – auditing/accounting information systems
  • Master of Public Administration
  • Master of Science – business analytics
  • Master of Business Administration
  • Master of Business Administration – marketing concentration
  • Master of Business Administration – finance concentration
  • Master of Business Administration – analytics for managers concentration
  • Master of Business Administration – accounting concentration
  • Master of Business Administration – management concentration

"The partnership fits well with SIU Carbondale's strategic plan, Imagine 2030, and its pillar of student success and engagement," said Sheryl Tucker, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

"We are committed to expanding access and opportunities for students, including working adults who want to advance their careers in a timely fashion," Tucker said. "This partnership with AP will help us further our mission."

Founded in 1869, SIU Carbondale is the flagship campus of the Southern Illinois University System. With a Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education classification as a "high research" institution, it serves more than 11,300 students and is home to world-class research. The university offers online programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels, along with certificate and nondegree programs.

Helping to support this new affordable and quality delivery model is Academic Partnerships. AP is a partner to more than 55 universities across the country, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to high-quality, affordable and workforce-relevant education.

"Academic Partnerships is honored to partner with SIU Carbondale as they launch these accelerated graduate degree programs," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Academic Partnerships. "SIU Carbondale has a long history of serving diverse students from Illinois, throughout the country and around the world. With a shared mission of expanding access, we are excited to work side-by-side with SIU Carbondale as they expand their reach and impact."

About Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is a doctoral research university, with several colleges, a School of Law and a School of Medicine. With a beautiful campus that includes a lake, a forest, university-owned farms and world-class facilities, the university offers unique opportunities such as undergraduate research often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. SIU Carbondale's strategic plan, Imagine 2030, prioritizes five distinct and equally important pillars: student success and engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; branding and partnerships; research and innovation; and sustainability.

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships helps regional public universities and small colleges launch and grow their accelerated online programs. Founded in 2007, AP's mission is to expand access to high-quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant education, especially for working and adult students. AP brings single-minded dedication to student success, an integrated set of services, and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

