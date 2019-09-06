Siva Kaneswaran Releases Debut Solo Single "Breathe In" Today!

In order to properly introduce himself as a solo artist, Siva took his time over the past three years to deliver his solo debut. He sequestered himself in Sweden and L.A. for intensive writing sessions, working to carefully uncover the right sound. The track pairs delicate piano with cinematic production as he delivers a soaring and serene refrain. It also speaks to the moment…

"'Breathe In' comes from my life experiences. As an artist, I wanted to share how I heal from anxiety and fears," Siva says. "Personally, I focused on the breath because I believe it's the direct path to the soul, and deep conscious breathing is one of the most powerful keys to unlocking your physical, emotional and spiritual well-being."

Siva encourages such changes in the new music and draws up a roadmap to do so in this anthem. Most importantly, the song paves the way for much more music to come. Get ready for Siva to make his introduction as one of pop's most inimitable and impactful voices in 2019.

About Siva: Born in Ireland the youngest of eight kids to a Sri Lankan father and Irish mother, Siva got hooked on soul and R&B as a child. In order to overcome a speech impediment, he sang when he couldn't speak—mimicking favorites a la Lionel Richie. By high school, he picked up guitar and grew as a writer. Moving to London, his first audition led to a spot in The Wanted in 2009. Between selling out shows touring with Justin Bieber, the band earned a multiplatinum single with "Glad You Came" and a gold plaque for "Chasing The Sun" in addition to starring in the E! series The Wanted Life. 2015 saw The Wanted disband amicably as Siva quietly plotted his next move under-the-radar.

Keep Up With Siva Here:

Text Siva Now: 310-299-9420

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/SivaKaneswaran

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/SivaOfficial

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RealSivaKaneswaran/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb4PQOH9la5VDnZb-H3C76A

SOURCE Siva