KISTA, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers IMA Holding AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SIVE) today announced the launch of the new 5G NR mmWave System Test Platform with support for both licensed 5G NR 24-29.5 GHz and unlicensed 5G NR-U 57-71 GHz (pre-3GPP R17 support).

The new 5G NR mmWave System Test Platform supports the 5G New Radio (NR) standard including phased array antenna modules for both licensed and unlicensed 5G-NR bands and the Xilinx Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RFSoC) ZCU111 platform. The platform also includes a modem simulation framework using Matlab, allowing radio performance evaluation of real 5G NR waveforms.

"Making a fully integrated 5G-NR mmWave solution for the market is both time-consuming and costly. To test and evaluate a 5G mmWave system you need expensive solutions with a lot of adjacent equipment. We now give our customers and partners the possibility to use our integration test platform to drastically save costs and simplify the 5G NR mmWave system integration." says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA.

Sivers IMA's 5G mmWave System Test Platform makes it less expensive and faster for customers to deploy their 5G networks by improving the test and design process with one single product.

The 5G mmWave System Test Platform, STP02800 R1.0, will be available for distribution in Q2 2020.

CONTACT:

Anders Storm

CEO

anders.storm@siversma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/siversima-ab/r/sivers-ima-launches-new-5g-nr-mmwave-system-test-platform,c3045012

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11695/3045012/1200325.pdf Sivers IMA Launches new 5G NR mmWave System Test Platform

SOURCE SiversIMA AB