Sivers Semiconductors Welcomes the Nomination of New Board Members Joakim Nideborn and Helena Svancar

KISTA, Sweden, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported in the AGM Notice for June 15, 2025, the Sivers Semiconductors Nomination Committee has proposed the following five members as the Sivers Semiconductors AB Board of Directors slate.

Dr. Bami Bastani, Todd Thomson, and Karin Raj are returning Board members, together with Joakim Nideborn and Helena Svancar as new additions.

"Sivers is fortunate to have such a strong board proposed by the Nomination Committee," said Dr. Bami Bastani, Sivers Chairman. "The addition of Helena and Joakim further elevates Sivers as a Swedish deep-tech company with global ambitions, focused on Photonics for AI Data Centers and mmWave for SATCOM, LiDAR, and advanced sensing capabilities."

Bami Bastani, a high-tech executive, and Todd Thomson, a financial expert, are prominent U.S. business leaders with significant past roles at GlobalFoundries, Bain & Company, GE Capital, and Citigroup, among others. Currently CTO Europe at Nokia, Karin Raj is a seasoned technology executive with extensive leadership experience across deep-tech firms and industry giants such as Ericsson.

The Nomination Committee recognizes the strategic importance of strengthening the Board with diverse expertise and international perspectives. Both new nominees bring a wealth of knowledge and proven track records in their respective fields, which will be instrumental in guiding Sivers Semiconductors' continued growth and success.

Joakim Nideborn has broad experience as a CFO at listed technology companies. He brings demonstrated competence in strategic business development, international expansion, corporate governance, financial communication, and capital markets, and has built strong relationships with investors. As Vice Chairman, Mr. Nideborn will assume primary oversight of the Board for customers, employees, and investors in the Nordic region.

Helena Svancar brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in corporate strategy, corporate governance, and scaling technology businesses, having held senior positions at several global corporations and financial institutions. She also has deep experience in cross-border M&A and capital markets.

Sivers Board is grateful to Tomas Duffy, who is retiring, for his many years of contributions as Vice Chairman and former Chairman of the Board, as well as to Erik Fallstrom, one of the founding investors, and Keith Halsey for their dedication and service.

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy-efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors