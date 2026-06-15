KISTA, Sweden, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sivers Semiconductors AB (the "Company") has today, on 15 June 2026, resolved to withdraw items 14-16, set out in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting 2026 to be held on 15 June 2026. The items have been withdrawn to allow the new Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting to provide input on and review the employee incentive program. The Board intends to present a more comprehensive employee incentive program for resolution at a forthcoming General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO, Sivers Semiconductors

Email: [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/sivers-semiconductors/r/sivers-semiconductors-withdraws-items-from-the-agenda-of-the-2026-annual-general-meeting,c4363539

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors