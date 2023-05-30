Siwar Foods selected as distributor for TGI Fridays in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siwar Foods has signed an exclusive agreement with Rastelli Global Middle East to act as the sales distributor for TGI Fridays™ retail products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).  The product range includes premium chicken favourites such as wings, bites and strips and will be followed by several other popular TGI Fridays products.  The retail product range is inspired by the TGI Fridays menu and is manufactured by Rastelli Global under license from TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC.

Siwar Foods to distribute & market TGI Friday Chicken products into the Saudi Ready to Eat ‘RTE’ market (PRNewsfoto/Siwar Foods)
Siwar Foods to distribute & market TGI Friday Chicken products into the Saudi Ready to Eat ‘RTE’ market (PRNewsfoto/Siwar Foods)

The TGI Fridays retail products will be sold through an extensive retail network in KSA and via online partners, including Siwar's own online store.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO & Founder Loaye Al-Nahedh said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with the Rastelli Global to bring such a family restaurant favourite to Saudi consumers.  This relationship represents a further step in our journey to establish Siwar as a household name in the Ready to Eat (RTE) category'.

In a short period of time, Siwar has worked with the leading manufacturers around the world to introduce a growing range of time saving products into the Saudi retail market, including; ready to eat meals, pizzas, waffles, pancakes and desserts.

Rowan Davis, Managing Director, Rastelli Global Middle East, further added: 'It's a privilege to be working with such a dynamic player in the FMCG space and we are confident that Siwar will succeed in optimizing the growing potential of the Saudi market, by fully commercializing the TGI Fridays range. This agreement represents the start of a long-term relationship between our two companies'.

About Siwar Foods: We are a Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' food sector in KSA and the region.  Built on an agile business model, we work with leading suppliers to bring ready to eat (RTE) products, inspired by flavours from around the world, to our customers.  Our products help people live a better life, without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality and affordability.  We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channel presence in retail, online, food services and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines.  With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

About Rastelli Global Middle East: We are responsible for the sales of products and services from Rastelli Food Group and associated companies in the MENA region. We have been active in the region since late 1990's, focussing on the supply of products to commercial operators. Rastelli Food Group have been at the center of food management since 1976 and is an industry-leading corporation supplying the finest hotels, restaurants, institutions and retail markets with the highest-quality food products and service. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership, we select the finest products for our customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all of the steps needed to fulfill orders.

