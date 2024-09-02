Six Advanced Manufacturing Shows Unite as the RX Mega Feast of Innovation in Shenzhen This November

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of rapid global technological advancements and industrial transformation, the leading event organizer, RX Greater China, will host a pivotal event, the "Six Connected Shows – A Mega Feast of Innovation" from November 6-8, 2024, at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an). This event aims to integrate digital technology with manufacturing, drive innovation through cutting-edge advancements, and boost global trade by connecting key sectors in advanced manufacturing of electronic products and electrical appliances, automotives, displays and new materials.

Reshaping Advanced Manufacturing: A New Chapter in Global Trade

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) stands as a key driver of China's economic growth, leading industrial upgrades through its strategic location, integrated regional development, and innovation-driven strategies. Shenzhen, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, is also fast becoming a hub for intelligent connected vehicles and new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Having a firm foothold in Shenzhen and extending its influence across the GBA and in the world, the RX Six Connected Shows will serve as a premier global platform for showcasing innovations in advanced manufacturing. The event brings together six flagship exhibitions, namely Automotive World China, AMTS & AHTE South China, NEPCON ASIA, Electronics Sourcing Show, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN, and FILM & TAPE EXPO, all aligned with industrial transformation and upgrading.

Global Expertise Elevating Exhibition Standards

As a leading global event organizer, RX Greater China leverages its international network to bring together industrial and commercial resources from key markets worldwide. This event will highlight groundbreaking technologies, product launches, and cross-industry innovations, creating a powerful international gathering.

Spanning 160,000 square meters, the exhibition is expected to attract over 150,000 trade visitors, including around 5,000 international attendees and over 10,000 VIP buyers under RX's prestigious Targeted Attendee Program (TAP), bringing global perspectives and high-quality business opportunities.

3,500+ Leading Brands Uniting for Innovation

The RX 6-in-One Mega Event 2024 will feature over 3,500 exhibitors, including 500 international brands. This gathering of industry leaders will foster deep exchanges of innovative ideas and expertise, stimulate new market vitality, and create valuable opportunities for technical exchange and cooperation.

Confirmed exhibitors include giants from sectors such as electronics, automotive, display technology, and new materials. Key participants include Furukawa, Sumitomo, Taiyo Yuden, Delta, and Sunlord in the intelligent connected vehicle industry, and ruhlamat, Danikor, KEYENCE, AMADA WELD TECH and DUCO ROBOTS in automotive manufacturing and industrial assembly technology. In electronic production and automation, YAMAHA, FUJI, Omron, Hanwha, Koh Young, SUNEAST, JT, GKG, AXXON, HIWIN and Universal Robots will showcase their latest advancements.

Simultaneously, the Electronics Sourcing Show, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN, and FILM & TAPE EXPO will gather numerous industry leaders. The Electronics Sourcing Show will spotlight key players in electronic components and materials, including CCTC, Sunlord Electronics, VICO, Huaqiang Holdings, Viiyong and EYANG TECHNOLOGY In innovative display technologies, industry giants like TCL CSOT, Truly International, CSG Holding, Kibing Group, and E Ink Holdings will showcase their latest advancements. Additionally, leading companies in functional films and adhesive materials, such as 3M, Tesa, Shuangxing , SDK , JH, and CROWN, will present cutting-edge innovations, underscoring future trends in these sectors.

80+ Concurrent Summits: Industry Frontiers and Global Trends

The RX Mega Show 2024 will host over 80 concurrent summits and activities, providing industry professionals with insights into cutting-edge technologies and new market strategies. The "Country Day Series" will feature international-themed events including ASEAN Day, Sweden Day, Japan Day and Malaysia Investment Seminar, fostering cross-border collaboration and resource exchange.

Key forums include the "AWC Automotive Electronics and Electrical Architecture Innovation Technology Forum 2024", the "Shenzhen New Energy Vehicle Battery, Motor and Electric Control System Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Summit 2024" the " Shenzhen International New Display and Touchscreen Elite Summit 2024 "and the " SMTA South China High Technology Workshop," among others, promoting cross-sector and cross-border cooperation.

Shenzhen: The Global Focal Point for Advanced Manufacturing

Preparations for the RX 6-in-One Mega Show 2024 are in full swing, with many leading companies in advanced manufacturing already signed up to participate. This November, Shenzhen will be the global focal point for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and future applications.

To maximize visitors' values from the event and optimize visiting experience, online pre-registration is now open. By registering as a visitor before the show, you will not only save USD15 for onsite ticket purchase, but also gain early access to exhibition highlights, forum agendas, and exhibitor information. International pre-registered visitors with specific sourcing and purchasing needs can apply to become TAP buyers, enjoying exclusive benefits such as complimentary hotel accommodation, participation in international networking activities, one-on-one business matchmaking meetings, and factory visits to tech giants in Shenzhen such as BYD.

Join us in Shenzhen from November 6-8, 2024, to experience the innovation driving the future of advanced manufacturing and to unlock global business opportunities.

