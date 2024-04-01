Six AI powerhouses and digital services companies launch AI/R, the AI Revolution Group

AI/R Group emerges with an ambitious mission to revolutionize tech consultancy and digital transformation models by embedding AI into every aspect of customer engagement and business platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic combination of innovation and expertise, six trailblazing AI and digital services firms have joined forces to establish the AI Revolution Group, AI/R. With their headquarters in California's technological hub, AvenueCode, Compass UOL, Edgy, Everymind, Invillia, and Webjump are leveraging artificial intelligence to overhaul the foundations of technology consultancy and digital service models.

Announced today from San Francisco, this collaborative initiative propels the industry towards a new paradigm where AI is intricately woven into every facet of customer engagement and digital infrastructures. AI/R Group is set to guide diverse industry sectors into the AI transformation with a robust network of proprietary technologies, groundbreaking initiatives, and a cadre of over 5,000 AI and Gen AI-certified experts dedicated to fostering a vibrant AI future.

By integrating AI into its identity, AI/R symbolizes its commitment to leading a unified front that capitalizes on the diverse capabilities and business intelligence of its independent companies to put AI at the forefront of every digital interaction.

Alexis Rockenbach, the Global CEO of AI/R, highlighted the unique strengths and authoritative presence each company contributes to this venture. Gil Torquato, the group's Chairman, affirmed that conquering the global AI disruption demands an innovative approach that transcends traditional business models, and AI/R is poised to guide their clients to excel in this transformative era.

AI/R Group's assembly includes:

Compass UOL , shaping Enterprise AI Transformation, pioneering in the field of Generative AI initiatives, featuring its signature AI Cockpit and targeted AI Accelerators.

AvenueCode , San Francisco based, global Digital Transformation Consultancy specialized in cloud driven AI-Augmented Software Engineering for top-tier corporations using a hybrid North America /nearshoring model.

Invillia , crafting state-of-the-art digital solutions that synergize platforms and AI accelerators to extend innovation worldwide.

Everymind , a multi-award-winning Salesforce partner delivering AI-infused CRM solutions, combining trust, data, and AI into industry-tailored global services.

EdgyLabs , leading the charge in Brand Performance AI Innovation, delivering complex SEO solutions to maintain brand prominence in the AI era.

, leading the charge in Brand Performance AI Innovation, delivering complex SEO solutions to maintain brand prominence in the AI era. Webjump, disrupting digital experiences through AI, elevating customer innovation by integrating e-commerce, data, and content via its Adobe Platinum partnership.

AI/R's foundational vision was laid down in 2020 following strategic acquisitions by Compass UOL, gearing up for a global strategy. Today, across its six highly specialized companies, AI/R not only delivers cutting-edge digital platforms powered by Data, AI, and Gen AI but also envisions a future where AI positively reshapes our world. Their distinctive business model fosters a collaborative environment that connects premier AI-enhanced digital talent with R&D, aiming to uplift the human experience and drive societal progress.

About AI/R

AI/R is a global group of companies designing and building cutting-edge platforms using innovative technologies augmented by the power of Data, AI, and Gen AI to unlock our client's digital transformation potential. We help global enterprises to innovate their businesses and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how AI can positively impact society.

