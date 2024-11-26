Six Albany ENT & Allergy Services Physicians Named Top Doc by Hudson Valley Magazine

Dr. Gavin Setzen, Dr. Lawrence Kaufman, Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, Dr. Nora Perkins, Dr. Robert Adelson and Dr. Jessica Riccio selected as best in field for 2024

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialists and sub-specialists of Albany ENT and Allergy Services (AENT), the preeminent private otolaryngology practice in the Capital Region, strive to deliver the finest ear, nose, throat and allergy care possible for all patients in the Capital Region community. Again, this year, their efforts and outcomes have been recognized by colleagues in the medical community. Based on the support of their fellow physicians, Hudson Valley Magazine named six of AENT's otolaryngologists-Gavin Setzen, MD, Lawrence Kaufman, MD, Siobhan Kuhar, MD, Nora Perkins, MD, Robert Adelson, MD, and Jessica Riccio, MD-as 2024 Top Doctors.

"Ensuring that our patients receive the very best treatment possible is why we are doctors", stated Gavin Setzen, AENT CEO and President and one of this year's honorees, "and being recognized, once again, for the care we offer is a proud achievement for us all."

AENT treats all conditions of the ear, nose, throat, allergy, sleep, voice & swallowing disorders for adult and pediatric patients.

visit them at https://albanyentandallergy.com/

