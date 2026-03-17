Six Altadena Families Begin Rebuilding Together in La Viña After Eaton Fire

Brookfield Residential supports coordinated rebuilding effort designed to reduce costs and accelerate recovery.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six families from Altadena's La Viña neighborhood who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire have begun rebuilding together, working with Brookfield Residential in a coordinated effort designed to make the rebuilding process more manageable while helping control costs and move construction forward more efficiently.

Left to right: Brookfield Residential CEO Adrian Foley, Brookfield Residential Senior Vice President Taylor McInnis, homeowners Richard and Julie Kang and daughter, Los Angeles County Director of Altadena Recovery Anish Saraiya. Examples of floor plans Brookfield Residential has uploaded to the Builders Alliance interactive portal. Residences are filtered by lot size, zoning and other requirements for hundreds of individual lots in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. Examples of a rendering Brookfield Residential has uploaded to the Builders Alliance interactive portal. Residences are filtered by lot size, zoning and other requirements for hundreds of individual lots in Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

By selecting from a collection of turnkey home designs matched to their homesites, the homeowners are able to move through planning, permitting, and construction in a more streamlined way than if each rebuild were pursued independently. Trenching and early site work are now underway for all six homes in the La Viña neighborhood, and the families expect to return in fall 2026, marking an important step in restoring the community.

La Viña is a gated neighborhood of approximately 272 homes that Brookfield Residential developed between 1997 and 2003. The Eaton Fire destroyed 52 homes within the community, leaving many residents facing the complex process of rebuilding. By coordinating several rebuilds in close proximity and progressing through the process together, the homeowners benefit from shared planning and construction efficiencies that manage costs and simplify approvals.

The Six Altadena Families

Among the Altadena homeowners rebuilding through Brookfield Residential is Kristin Bertell, who lost her La Viña home in the Eaton Fire.

"Almost immediately after the fires, the Brookfield Residential team reached out to help, including their CEO Adrian Foley, with members of their executive team," said Bertell. "What really resonated with me and with other members of our community was Adrian explaining this is not about making money but recognizing the company's commitment to La Viña. We feel a sense of pride and relief that our neighborhood is coming back to life.

"There are many nuances of working with disaster-recovery situations," said Bertell. "Brookfield Residential has been very transparent every step of the way. They invited us to share our frustrations and explain the complicated process of rebuilding. We have followed the progress and frustrations of many other members of the Altadena community, and we are confident that we will move into our rebuilt home in the most cost- and time-efficient way possible"

Joining Bertell in rebuilding are Richard Kang and four other La Viña homeowners. All six live in proximity and began rebuilding at the same time.

The Builders Alliance

These six families are among the first homeowners rebuilding through the Builders Alliance, a not-for-profit organization created in response to the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton Fires. The alliance brings together homebuilders working collaboratively to help fire survivors rebuild more efficiently while reducing both time and cost.

The initiative includes a digital portal supporting homeowners throughout the rebuilding process by providing a library of home designs that can be filtered based on lot size, zoning requirements, homeowner preferences, and price range. By entering their address, property owners can view homes suited to their specific parcel and better understand potential rebuilding timelines and costs.

Brookfield Residential President and Chief Executive Officer Adrian Foley co-founded the Builders Alliance. He also co-conceived the Builders Alliance portal and is a leading member of the Alliance.

"We're proud to cooperate with the other founders of the Builders Alliance and to demonstrate how innovative technology can support families as they rebuild and regain stability," said Foley. "As homebuilders, our resources and expertise are essential to this effort, and with that comes a responsibility to help."

Brookfield Residential has uploaded over 40 home designs to the digital portal, which covers both Altadena and Pacific Palisades. Homeowners can match their address to home choices that include pre-designed residences at costs equal to or below average insurance proceeds. This efficiency also significantly shortens the time needed to rebuild. Outside of La Viña, prices for Brookfield Residential's Altadena rebuilds range from $619,300 to $706,300 per home. Brookfield Residential offers a parallel turnkey approach for people who lost their homes in the Palisades Fire. Pricing for these Pacific Palisades homes range from $847,700 to $1,271,081.

The no-charge Builders Alliance Portal is a digital representation of every residential parcel in the Palisades and Eaton Fire areas. Powered by Canibuild, a leading prop tech company, the portal uses available site and zoning information to show homeowners which home designs fit their lot, along with estimated costs and timelines. Property owners enter their address and can filter options by preferences such as square footage, bedrooms, bathrooms and price. Many builders offer pre-approved plans with low set costs and shortened timelines, while others specialize in fully custom homes. This vast database, combined with user-friendly navigation, allows homeowners to align rebuilding with their personal needs and the character of their neighborhood.

The phone number for inquiries to Brookfield Residential about building through the Builders Alliance is (855) 768-7578.

Brookfield Residential Southern California is an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Its team offers the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. Brookfield Residential Southern California is committed to being more than a homebuilder, striving to create the best places to call home.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. The company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders, and conducts its own homebuilding operations, with participation in select strategic real estate opportunities includes infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. As the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN; TSX: BN), Brookfield Residential is committed to excellence in residential development.

The Builders Alliance consists of experienced, licensed homebuilders, ranging from small boutique firms to larger companies. They include ARCA, Brookfield Residential, Christopherson Builders, Empress Builders, Genesis Builders, Homebound, Metricon Homes, Richmond American Homes, Stonefield Restorations, Thomas James Homes and Sekisui House. Homeowners who rebuild through the Builders Alliance work directly with the builder they choose. That builder will manage everything from permitting to construction using their teams and trade partners. The Builders Alliance serves as a trusted and neutral provider of reliable information for homeowners seeking to rebuild, and does not share business interests with any of the participating builders.

SOURCE Brookfield Residential