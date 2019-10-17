Six Attorneys from Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. Selected for Inclusion in Super Lawyers 2019 List

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. announces the selection of six of the firm's attorneys to Super Lawyers' 2019 Rhode Island and Rising Stars lists. All selectees are peer-nominated and independently evaluated, with only the top 5% and 2.5%, respectively, of the pool earning recognition. The firm congratulates every lawyer named to this year's lists.

Five of this year's honorees from Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn have been nominated before:

Mark B. Decof (Partner) - Selected to Super Lawyers (2007 – 2019)

(Partner) - Selected to Super Lawyers (2007 – 2019) Patrick C. Barry (Partner) - Selected to Super Lawyers (2010 – 2019)

(Partner) - Selected to Super Lawyers (2010 – 2019) Jeffrey A. Mega (Partner) - Selected to Super Lawyers (2016 – 2019)

(Partner) - Selected to Super Lawyers (2016 – 2019) Michael Quinn (Partner) - Selected to Super Lawyers (2016 – 2019); formerly selected to Rising Stars (2009 – 2015)

(Partner) - Selected to Super Lawyers (2016 – 2019); formerly selected to Rising Stars (2009 – 2015) Douglas E. Chabot - Selected to Rising Stars (2013 – 2019)

The firm is also proud to announce that Timothy J. Grimes was selected to this year's Rising Stars list, in what is hopefully the first of many well-deserved recognitions.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. is Rhode Island's oldest personal injury law firm. Now serving the Rhode Island and Massachusetts areas, the firm has produced notable results, including a $180 million settlement for Rhode Island taxpayers after the collapse of the RISDIC Credit Union and a $61 million judgment, the largest ever medical malpractice verdict in Rhode Island. The firm is devoted to getting justice for victims of negligence—and holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions.

Alongside a constant effort to provide the best possible outcome for their clients, the attorneys at Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. proudly support local charities and organizations, and regularly represent clients who may not otherwise be able to attain justice. They are honored to be in a position where they can give back to their local community and relish the chance to do so.

Serving Rhode Island since 1975, Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. brings over 200 years of experience to each personal injury case they accept. Their attorneys help clients with medical malpractice, serious injury, product and premises liability, car accident, and wrongful death cases. The team at Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. has helped many clients recover much-deserved compensation to help offset costs and losses incurred by life-changing accidents or injuries. Find them online at https://www.decof.com/.

