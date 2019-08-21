Six Attorneys from Keller/Anderle, High Stakes Business Litigation and Trial Law Firm, Selected by Best Lawyers® in America

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally-recognized law firm based in Irvine, is pleased to announce that six of the firm's attorneys have been named by Best Lawyers® 2019-20. Those attorneys include partners Jennifer L. Keller, Kay Anderle, Jesse Gessin, and Chase Scolnick; senior counsel Shaun A. Hoting, and associate Michael Schachter.

Says managing partner Kay Anderle, "As a boutique firm focusing on high stakes business litigation and trials, we realize that having so many of our fifteen attorneys selected for this national honor is quite a rare feat. We believe that some of the best minds in the profession work at Keller/Anderle, a factor that is crucial in our ability to prevail against some of the nation's major law firms."

Keller/Anderle LLP is a powerhouse firm handling highly complex litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports. In 2018 and 2019, the firm was selected for a CLAY Award (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year), and in 2018 was recognized by the Daily Journal special editions on "Top Verdicts" and "Top Boutiques in California." Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $925 million in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

Attorneys and their areas of practice selected are: Jennifer Keller for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, and white collar criminal defense; Kay Anderle for commercial litigation, and white collar criminal defense; Jesse Gessin for white collar criminal defense; Chase Scolnick for white collar criminal defense; Shaun A. Hoting for commercial litigation; and Michael Schachter for civil rights law.

