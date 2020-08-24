Six attorneys from Keller/Anderle, High Stakes Business Litigation and Trial law firm, selected by Best Lawyers® in America

Keller/Anderle LLP

Aug 24, 2020, 09:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally-recognized law firm based in Irvine, is pleased to announce that six of the firm's attorneys have been named by Best Lawyers® 2020-21.  Those attorneys include partners Jennifer L. Keller, Kay Anderle, Reuben Camper Cahn, Jesse Gessin, and Chase Scolnick; and senior counsel Shaun A. Hoting

Says managing partner Kay Anderle, "As a boutique firm focusing on high stakes business litigation and trials, we realize that having so many of our fourteen attorneys selected for this national honor is quite a rare feat. We believe that some of the best minds in the profession work at Keller/Anderle, a factor that is crucial in our ability to prevail against some of the nation's major law firms."

Keller/Anderle LLP is a powerhouse firm handling highly complex litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice and insurance recovery. In 2018 and 2019, the firm was selected for a CLAY Award (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year), and in 2018 was recognized by the Daily Journal special editions on "Top Verdicts" and "Top Boutiques in California." Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

Attorneys and their areas of practice selected are: Jennifer Keller for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, and white collar criminal defense; Kay Anderle for commercial litigation, and white collar criminal defense; Jesse Gessin for white collar criminal defense; Chase Scolnick for white collar criminal defense; Reuben Camper Cahn for white collar criminal defense; and Shaun A. Hoting for commercial litigation.

