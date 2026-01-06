Six Breakthrough Brands Join CES 2026 Under Singapore Pavilion

Debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2026, these brands are redefining innovations in the wellness, AI, and smart living spaces.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six essential brands will debut at CES 2026, exhibiting under the Singapore Pavilion led by the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (ASME), supported by Enterprise Singapore. These brands represent a commitment to innovation, offering solutions to enhance everyday living. Covering wellness, AI, and home technology, each brand offers a distinct approach to innovation.

Debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2026, these brands are redefining innovations in the wellness, AI, and smart living spaces.

uHoo , a global innovator of indoor environmental intelligence, will be a key exhibitor in the Singapore Pavilion. uHoo Caeli is a next-generation air monitor paired with the new Influenza Index, offering insights into flu risks and indoor air quality to support healthier shared spaces.

Emage Tomo is presenting two innovations in robotics: TOMO and ADAM. TOMO (Tomorrow's Operator) handles complex tasks with precision, while ADAM (All-Directional Autonomous Mobile) optimizes transport operations through coordinated automation. Together, they help industries increase efficiency.

Ello Care uses AI-powered monitoring to support elderly care at home. It detects critical events like falls and alerts caregivers. Designed to reduce stress while preserving dignity, Ello Care also connects users with a supportive community of caregivers.

Blissfull Life helps seniors maintain independence at home through discreet, intelligent monitoring. Its 24/7 background technology keeps users safe without disrupting daily life, offering peace with zero effort required.

Actxa will introduce the Core Smart Ring, a lightweight wellness device powered by proprietary AI. It monitors health metrics and provides insights into chronic conditions. Designed for everyday wear, it tracks activity, sleep, and overall wellness to support healthier lifestyles.

MetaOptics will showcase the Metalens 5G Smartphone, featuring a compact design with advanced biometric and gesture-recognition capabilities. It also unveils rectangular metalens glass wafers and a next-generation pico projector, advancing mobile optics.

Members of the media are invited to explore these innovations firsthand at CES 2026 within the Singapore Pavilion in Eureka Park, booth number 60213

About Singapore Pavilion @ CES 2026

Singapore Pavilion represents a collection of innovative brands supported by Enterprise Singapore and the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (ASME). Focused on global growth, modernization, and quality, these companies are committed to delivering impactful solutions across wellness, technology, and lifestyle sectors. For more information, visit: https://www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/ and https://www.asme.org.sg

CONTACT

Ellen Cockrell

[email protected]

SOURCE Enterprise Singapore