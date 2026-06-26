Six Bullets Asks What Happens When Saving the World Requires Unanimous Agreement

Gary W. Griffin's literary speculative novel examines truth, power, and the moral cost of forcing unity in a divided world.

VALDOSTA, Ga., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six strangers awaken inside a sealed chamber. An automated system informs them that planetary collapse has crossed an irreversible threshold. Humanity can still survive, but only if the group can reach unanimous agreement.

At the center of the table rests a revolver.

Six Bullets Gary W. Griffin

There are six bullets.

In Six Bullets, author Gary W. Griffin presents a stark speculative future where civilization has not collapsed in the traditional sense. The lights still work. Institutions still exist. Systems still function. But society has lost the one thing required to act at scale: a shared understanding of truth.

Set in the year 2236, the novel follows six individuals selected not for guilt or innocence, but because each represents a dominant way of interpreting reality. As the chamber refuses to prove whether the crisis outside is real, the participants must debate faith, probability, governance, moral responsibility, and the legitimacy of sacrifice under uncertainty. Every failed vote compresses time. Every refusal becomes consequential. Every possible path toward consensus carries a cost.

"Six Bullets grew out of a question that feels increasingly difficult to avoid," said Griffin. "What happens when people can still reason, still argue, and still care deeply, but no longer share a method for deciding what is true?"

The novel blends philosophical speculation with contained psychological tension, asking whether unity achieved through elimination can still be called peace. Rather than imagining apocalypse as fire, famine, or war, Six Bullets explores a quieter catastrophe: a world so fragmented by competing realities that decision itself becomes nearly impossible.

Six Bullets is ideal for readers of literary speculative fiction, moral thought experiments, and dystopian narratives that favor restraint over spectacle. Its concerns are timely: institutional paralysis, epistemic conflict, automated authority, and the ethical limits of consensus-building.

Gary W. Griffin brings an analytical and systems-oriented perspective to fiction, drawing on his background in governance, institutional systems, and decision-making. His work examines how structures shape human behavior, and Six Bullets translates those concerns into a tense, unsettling narrative about what remains when no one can agree on the premise of survival.

Six Bullets is now available.

For more information and to purchase visit: www.drgarywgriffin.com

For review copies, interviews, media inquiries, or additional information, please contact:

Gary W. Griffin

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 4044325970

SOURCE Gary W. Griffin