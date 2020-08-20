Six Chamblee Ryan Attorneys Earn National Recognition from Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Chamblee Ryan attorneys are recognized in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the largest number ever selected for inclusion by the prestigious publication. Four experienced practitioners are named to the Best Lawyers list, while two young attorneys are named in the "Ones to Watch" category for the first time.

Bill Chamblee is again recognized for his work defending clients against personal injury and medical liability claims. As lead counsel, he has obtained numerous defense verdicts on behalf of large corporations, small companies, physicians and other professionals. He has tried more than 150 cases in 16 states, and obtained more than 130 dismissals and favorable jury verdicts in the course of his career.

Honored for his success in defending personal injury and medical malpractice claims, Jeff Ryan has represented hundreds of companies and individuals in these disputes during the last 25 years. He also serves as counsel for a large Texas-based hospital system, several national trucking companies, multiple insurance companies, and a variety of small businesses and health care providers.

Reagan Boyce is named to the list for her work in bankruptcy law and related litigation. Her diverse practice includes defending clients in claims involving medical malpractice, product liability, premises liability, construction defects, intellectual property and real property torts.

Jarad Kent is honored for his work representing defendants in personal injury litigation. Based in the firm's Tyler office, his practice encompasses commercial litigation, medical malpractice, transportation, and construction defect cases, as well as representing third- party administrators in provider reimbursement lawsuits.

Leon H. Home III is recognized among the nation's "Ones to Watch" for his work in defending medical providers and insurers in commercial litigation and medical malpractice claims. He earned his law degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2015.

Matt Loving is named to the "Ones to Watch" list for client representation in commercial litigation, medical malpractice, personal injury and premises liability. He earned his law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law in 2016.

Best Lawyers in America, launched in 1983, recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation and is based on millions of peer-reviewed nominations and extensive research.

The full list of the Best Lawyers in America can be found at https://www.bestlawyers.com .

Chamblee Ryan PC is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, and health care institutions. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com .

